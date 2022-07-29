FORT ATKINSON — An impressive amount of work that is being done in a fairly short span of time continues on the Robert Street Bridge.
The City of Fort Atkinson is reporting that the bridge is on schedule for an Aug. 27 reopening.
The repairs are in their eighth week and last week, according to city officials, the last concrete pours for the abutments and wing walls were completed.
“Significant progress was also made on setting forms for the new bridge deck,” Fort Atkinson Director of Public Works/City Engineer Andy Selle said. “This week new expansion bearings are being installed at the abutments, and these allow the bridge to expand and contract as temperatures fluctuate. A crew of ironworkers will be placing rebar for the deck. The ironworkers will place over 180,000 pounds of rebar for this bridge.”
Selle said boaters should be alert and aware of the barges in the water as they are being used to work at the piers and are docked in the south span when not in use. Roadway traffic patterns will remain the same. Motorists should watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the site.
The Robert Street Bridge was first closed to traffic on May 24 for extensive reconstruction.
As part of the overall project, the bridge is undergoing a total deck replacement, including a dedicated left turn lane northbound, signal coordination at Third Street, decorative lighting, a parapet wall and wider sidewalk, along with a decorative fence/rail.
Selle said when the project is complete, the bridge will be safer for pedestrian and vehicular traffic and more aesthetically-pleasing. Traffic signals will be coordinated through the Main Street corridor to allow for better traffic flow in the downtown area. Additional signage also will be placed at significant intersections.
The bridge will reopen and Main Street will return to two lanes of traffic with on-street parking on or before Aug. 27.
Check the City of Fort Atkinson website for project updates: www.fortatkinsonwi.net/projects or the DOT project website https://projects.511wi.gov/us12-robertstreet/ or call Selle at 920-563-7760.
To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $2.8 million contract to replace the Robert Street Bridge deck over the Rock River.
Zenith Tech of Waukesha is the prime contractor for the project.
The bridge is closed to traffic during construction.
