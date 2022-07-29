Robert Street Bridge
Buy Now

The City of Fort Atkinson is reporting that the Robert Street Bridge, pictured Thursday morning with work in full swing, is on schedule for an Aug. 27 reopening. The repairs are in their eighth week.

 Steve Sharp

FORT ATKINSON — An impressive amount of work that is being done in a fairly short span of time continues on the Robert Street Bridge.

The City of Fort Atkinson is reporting that the bridge is on schedule for an Aug. 27 reopening.

Load comments