Fort Atkinson High School students, teachers and community members will observe the 103rd annual Rock Day on Friday, honoring local veterans who sacrificed their lives for their country.
The event, which also will honor current FAHS seniors enlisted in the armed services, will feature speakers from the school and the community, including the junior and senior class presidents, Associate Principal Bradley Gefvert and Principal Daniel Halvorsen.
The rock was donated by Bob Brewer, Fort Atkinson’s street commissioner, in 1920. W.D. Hoard and Sons Co. provided the plate on the rock. The fence around the rock is in memory of Terrence Beck and the original flag flown above the memorial was given in memory of Gary Smith, both of whom died in Vietnam.
In addition to the rock memorial, rose bushes are planted around the rock in memory of Bridget Polk, Dan Kudlata, Courtney Ott and Ellen McGlynn, four high school students who died in a car accident in 2001.
The inscription on the rock reads: “This tree is dedicated to our soldiers and sailors who died in the World War. They died so freedom might not perish from the earth: Edwin Baldwin, Guy Black, Warner Boettcher, Wilbur Converse, Paul Florine, Edwin Frohmader, Henry Heese, Warren Longley, Walter Richards and Arthur Saur.
“Bequeathed in perpetuity to the members of each senior class of the high school, who will preserve it and care for it, and thus keep green its branches in memory of these true sons of the republic who nurtured the tree of liberty with their blood,” it further states.
Two flags represent those who died in the Civil War: Thomas Butler and Edwin Skinner.
Ten flags represent those who died in World War I: Edwin Baldwin, Guy Black, Warner Boettcher, Paul Florine, Edwin Frohmader, Henry Heese, Warren Longley, Walter Ricards, Arthur Sauer and Fred Stear.
Twenty-two flags represent those who died in World War II: Arthur Benson, Joseph Billett, Howard Buchanan, Victor Draeger, Sidney Dye, George Eckhart, Gerald Endl, Ellsworth Evenson, Lester Gess, Garth Godfrey, Robert Grant, Rodney Green, Hurbert Gumble, Arthur Hessel, Robert Karnes, Jack Kellyn, Delmar Kiessling, Gerald Kreklow, Helmer Kreklow, Raymond Lehmann, Ruben Lemke and Carl Leuis.
Four flags represent those who died in the Korean War: Robert Luebke, Douglas Mass, Richard McNitt and Irving Schuett.
Six flags represent those who died in the Vietnam War: Terrance Beck, George Dailey, Charles Huff, Larry Smith, Gary Smith and Andrew Kirchmayer.
Two flags represent those who died during the War on Terror: Christopher Starkweather and Jacob Meinert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.