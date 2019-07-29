ROME — There are plenty of challenges in building a new sewage treatment plant in a small community. But two in Jefferson County might be taking that challenge together.
Faced with an $11.5 million proposed project that would create a new sewage station and pipeline, the Village of Sullivan and community of Rome are looking at jointly building a new facility.
Ben Heidemann, vice president for Town and Country Engineering in Madison, said a proposed consolidated system could save about 15 percent to 20 percent in construction costs compared to building two separate systems.
However, the project also would double the quarterly bill for customers in those two communities.
“This is a very costly project for two very small communities,” Heidemann said.
To help offset some of that cost, Heidemann is trying to secure grants, including a USDA Rural Development Grant. Loan and grant programs he also is pursuing include the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Fund.
The driving force behind the need to create a new sewage system is twofold, Heinemann said. The state Department of Natural Resources changed phosphorus regulations each community must meet, and both systems the communities have are aging.
“Neither (current) system could meet the proposed new regulation,” Heidemann said.
The proposal calls for a treatment plant to be built in Rome and a pipeline installed from Sullivan to the plant.
Heidemann said there has been one public session held so far, as well as village meetings at the first of each month. Attendance has been good at these meetings, he noted.
“I strongly encourage the public to get involved,” he said. “It’s nice to see (residents) become involved in a project like this.”
Planning has been in the works for a while on this project, Heidemann said. If it moves forward, construction would take 18 months and begin in the spring of 2021. Construction bids could be taken by late 2020.
Current estimates to build a new facility and pipeline would raise a resident’s bill from $160 to $315 per quarter in Rome and from $150 to $300 per quarter in Sullivan, Heinemann said.
Greg Podkowinksi, who has lived in Rome for 20 years, said this will be a difficult increase for residents to pay.
“I can’t afford this,” he said. “There should be some help for low-income people to help pay this.”
Podkowinksi said residents have been talking about the proposed rate increase, but he hasn’t heard much since the spring.
“There’re a lot of low-income people in Rome. At this rate, I will never pay off my house,” he said.
Roberta Montague, Village of Sullivan president, said the topic of the proposed facility is “still under discussion.”
The next village meeting in Sullivan will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
