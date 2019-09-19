Inevitably in life, every person comes to a crossroads.
Where should he or she go from there? Well, the message at Salty Earth Productions is simple: Let God lead the way.
The Christian-oriented nonprofit film production company in Fort Atkinson held its first-ever film festival this past weekend, winding up with more than 75 submissions. Documentaries, short films, feature films and not-yet-produced screenplays all were part of the three-day event, with “Chloe’s Mountain” being named “Best Full-Length Feature.”
Salty Earth Pictures President Steve Zambo, who runs the company with wife Beth, daughter Jessica and a board of directors, said he was thrilled at the number of submissions and the growth of the company.
“It was a huge success,” said Zambo, adding that submissions came from around the world. “It was really a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be our first year.
“We’ve experienced growth since we started,” he continued. “We’ve done six movies … and they’ve all had distribution. Slowly but surely, we’re trying to get enough income that the movies will pay for themselves. People have seen them around the world. The mission and the work is being done.”
The company began after Steve Zambo saw Madonna on MTV from his hotel room while traveling for his regular job. The singer expressed a philosophy in an interview of “if it doesn’t hurt anyone, try it,” which Steve Zambo realized was reaching a lot of young people ... for good or for bad.
It also sent a message to him, and he decided to pursue his dream of providing Biblically-based family-friendly entertainment. Salty Earth Pictures was incorporated in 2002, recognized as a nonprofit in 2003 and then moved into a studio in Lake Mills in 2004. Two years later, it relocated into the former Cygnus Publishing building on the corner of South Third and Grant streets in downtown Fort Atkinson.
Since then, Salty Earth has released six full-length films, and the weekend’s film festival celebrated the sixth of those — “The Author, The Star and The Keeper.” Sneak peeks of the film were offered Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, along with a documentary, “The Pete (Big Elvis) Vallee Story.”
The latest feature film offered the theme of being at a crossroads. The main character, Broadway actor August Star (played by Simon Provan), is close to starting a film career. Unsure of what his future holds, he decides to take a car trip cross-country, but ends up diverted to Wisconsin to see his father, Keeper (played by David Ruprecht).
With Keeper’s memory failing, August goes on a journey of self-discovery, as well as rediscovering the presence of God in his life. The resolution to the film ends up explaining the rest of the title, and offered a unique look into not only God’s power and light, but into the everyday struggles and challenges each of the main characters faces.
The film drew a standing ovation from the invited crowd Saturday night, which was followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast. Provan, along with Ruprecht, Dale Waddington, Heather Ricks, Christian Gill and others, were on hand to talk about how the film resonated with them.
In fact, Provan said that the crossroads Star is at — literally and figuratively — by the end of the film is something he’s found in his own career after settling in Wisconsin with his wife and children.
“There was so much to August Star that I can relate to,” Provan said.
Meanwhile, the future for “The Author, The Star and The Keeper” remains to be seen. Green Apple Entertainment, a secular film distribution company that has a faith-based arm, Atonement Pictures, has become involved in the marketing of the film, and is hopeful it could see a theatrical or television release.
“They’re trying to do the best possible things for this movie,” Steve Zambo said, adding that because of that, the film is not yet for sale. Zambo is not certain when DVDs of the film will be available, but said it is dependent on what Green Apple does with the film.
“It could be a while yet,” Steve said.
However, Zambo and his family are both excited about what the future holds for the film company. From its start in 2003, Salty Earth Pictures has found its footing, with the help of its board and the volunteers who give of their time, supplies and money.
As Beth Zambo said at Saturday night’s sneak peek of the film, those people are the reason the company keeps moving forward.
“You hold us up on a weekly basis,” Beth said. “We thank God for your support. God gives us the people who build us up.”
For more on Salty Earth Pictures, visit the company’s website at saltyearthpictures.org.
