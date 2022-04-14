The School District of Fort Atkinson announces that Leigh Ann Scheuerell has been named the new principal of Fort Atkinson High School.
Scheuerell currently is principal at Purdy Elementary School. Dr. Sperry will continue to serve as interim high school principal through the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
Scheuerell will begin her leadership at Fort Atkinson High School on July 1, 2022.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rob Abbott noted, “We are very excited to have Mrs. Leigh Ann Scheuerell continue her professional journey on the 1FORT Leadership Team and as the next principal at Fort Atkinson High School. Not only does Mrs. Scheuerell have many successful years as an elementary classroom teacher and building leader, both at the elementary and high school levels, she has served in many building and systems-level leadership roles which will serve our district well as we continue to improve teaching and learning for all of our students. Mrs. Scheuerell is the right person to move Fort Atkinson High School forward.”
Scheuerell holds 22 years of educational experience. She received her bachelor of education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Masters of Educational Leadership from UW-La Crosse, then followed up with her Administration License from Viterbo University.
In 2000, Scheuerell taught part of the first-ever full-time kindergarten program at Purdy Elementary, and in 2004 shifted to teach second grade for the next eight years. In 2009, Scheuerell was a recipient of the Herb Kohl Fellowship for Excellence in Education.
In 2012, she had the opportunity to work as an associate principal of Fort Atkinson High School, which gave her the gift of watching her first kindergarten class walk the stage at graduation.
Leigh Ann was honored to continue her leadership skills as principal of Purdy Elementary School for the last eight years.
Leigh Ann and her husband Jeff have been longtime residents of Fort Atkinson, and have raised their two children in the community and district. Their daughter Elly is finishing her Freshman year at UW-Madison, and their son Eli is completing his freshman year at Fort Atkinson High School.
Currently, Leigh Ann is an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the local chapter of the Fort Atkinson Optimist Club and VOICES at Fort Atkinson High School.
Upon acceptance of her new position, Scheuerell stated: “I am so very proud to have dedicated my entire career to the School District of Fort Atkinson and have been blessed to work with countless amazing educators, students and families.
“I appreciate the constant support that comes from living and working in a community that leads its existence in such a supportive and caring way,” she added. “I am looking forward to the new challenges, learning and celebrations that are ahead in my role as principal of Fort Atkinson High School. Together, we can show that we are a district of distinction, and a desirable place to work and learn.”
“It is wonderful that our top candidate has strong community and family ties in Fort Atkinson, where she will be able to continue building upon her already strong community relationships,” Abbott continued. “Leigh Ann and her family are invested in Fort, and we are excited to have her continue her strong leadership at Fort Atkinson High School.
“Please join the board of education and the School District of Fort Atkinson in welcoming Mrs. Leigh Ann Scheuerell to her new position within our community,” he said. — Contributed
