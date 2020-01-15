PALYMRA — Three board of education members in the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District resigned Tuesday night with heartfelt speeches.
Board President Scott Hoff and members Tara Bollmann and Carrie Ollis all resigned less than a week after the state School District Boundary Appeals Board voted to not dissolve the district.
“It’s harder than anybody thinks it is,” Hoff said Wednesday morning. “I thought, joining the board five years ago, we would bring some politeness. Unfortunately, we ran into some situations that created a firestorm. It’s really hard to resign.”
There were plenty of questions those running for school board tried to spell out during the past two weeks when meeting with the Boundary Appeals Board, including one plan that would have an investor match up to $100,000 if there are changes to the school board.
They also mentioned changes to the current staff at the school, including looking at cutting some management spots to free up more money for a district that is projected to have a $326,000 shortcoming if it continues.
“If somebody came forward and truly comes forward with $100,000, it is pretty selfish for me to stay on. The district needs money more than me,” Hoff said.
Last week, eight candidates came forward to run for three school board seats that will be up for election in April. Now there will be a very different look to the seven-board with so many seats opening up.
Justin Thomas and Cory Jones currently are on the board and not up for re-election. Mat Mecca is on the board, but did not file papers to run again. And Michael Eddy is on the board and has filed to run again in April.
Check back throughout the day for continued updates on this story.
