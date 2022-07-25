FORT ATKINSON — After three years in the making, the Board of Education for the School District of Fort Atkinson was presented Thursday with a capital and operational referendum workshop to determine next steps in planning for potential November 2022 referendums.
District leaders said that currently, through the management of district debt and the full retirement of that debt on the horizon, coupled with an increase in state aid without a revenue limit increase, the district should be able to do everything proposed in the capital and operational plan with minimal impact to the tax rate over the next four years.
The referendums, if the board approves their being put to the voting public, will be one half “capital” and the other half “operational” in makeup.
The November 2022 capital referendum being considered would ask voters if they would support an issuance of $22 million in general obligation bonds to cover the cost of installing secure entries and address urgent maintenance needs at all six of our buildings, as well as improve traffic flow at the high school site as the new neighborhood comes online.
The possible capital referendum to the community would address Barrie Elementary School’s maintenance, electrical, general, mechanical and roofing needs for a total of approximately $2.5 million.
At Luther Elementary School, the needs include general building concerns, roofing, plumbing, fire protection, mechanical and electrical, for a total of about $5 million to extend its life.
Purdy Elementary needs include general building, roofing, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical and electrical upgrades to the tune of $5.7 million.
At Rockwell Elementary School, general building needs, along with roofing, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical and electrical needs exist for a total of $2.7 million.
At the high school, mechanical needs are many and roofing is also required, along with plumbing, mechanical and electrical repairs for a total expenditure of $2.7 million.
At the middle school, needed repairs are in the areas of general building, roofing and plumbing for a total of $2.1 million. The master plan had called for a replacement of the current building by looking to build a new middle school at the high school site. Based on community feedback, the replacement of that building would be put on hold for a few years and the district would look to do a highly modified secure entry sequence and only tackle maintenance needs to get that building to operate as-is for another five years.
According to district officials, the district would be drastically limiting what it is spending at that building with the thought of a possible new middle school being built in about five years and it would begin planning for a November 2026 referendum for that building project.
On the operational side there would be one question with two parts officials said. The first part is for $3 million dollars recurring beginning this year and the second part is for $4 million dollars non-recurring in 2023/24 and 2024/25 and then $5 million dollars non-recurring in 2025/26.
District leaders said it is important to note, that through this referendum the district is asking voters permission to levy up to those amounts, so these would be maximums that they would levy, but as the financial environment changes over the next four years the board could consider levying less than those amounts accordingly.
If the referendum is approved by the board in August and the public agrees with it in November, the design phase would take about six months, starting this December, with bidding taking place in early summer of 2023. The project would be finished, ideally, in August of 2024.
If the referendum passes on Nov. 8, the district will fund the work through the issuance of bonds. Engineers engaged by the district are looking at inflation and other financial volatility as the work is considered.
District officials said the proposed referendum will have minimal impact on tax rates. They said the intention of the district is for the tax rate to remain stable without private school voucher impact.
According to district documents, “If a home’s value increases, school taxes on the property will increase accordingly. If private school vouchers increase, the school tax rate and taxes on the property will increase accordingly.” They added during the meeting Thursday that they want to be transparent about the projects.
“If one or both questions fail in November, we will be back in April, 2023. The needs are not going away,” indicated Jason Demerath, director of business services. “Delaying capital work if the referendum fails will only mean that capital work prices will increase in the future.”
Next steps would include the ballot questions being considered by the board at the Aug. 18 meeting and if approved, the municipalities would then be notified and referendum communications would take place in late September.
