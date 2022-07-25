FORT ATKINSON — After three years in the making, the Board of Education for the School District of Fort Atkinson was presented Thursday with a capital and operational referendum workshop to determine next steps in planning for potential November 2022 referendums.

District leaders said that currently, through the management of district debt and the full retirement of that debt on the horizon, coupled with an increase in state aid without a revenue limit increase, the district should be able to do everything proposed in the capital and operational plan with minimal impact to the tax rate over the next four years.

