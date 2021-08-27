Fort Atkinson School Food Service Director Christina Oswald had only been on the job for a few months before the pandemic hit in March of 2020, forcing a complete rethink of how school meals were made, packaged and delivered.
With the return to five-day-a-week, in-person school this fall, Oswald is looking forward to returning to hot meals served on site, more fresh ingredients and a chef-directed menu.
Meanwhile, the federal government has extended pandemic school meal support so that all meals for in-person public school students will continue to be free through June of 2022.
School starts Sept. 1 in Fort Atkinson, and this year the schools have no virtual option. All students in attendance will be eligible for free meals throughout the school year.
The USDA is allowing school districts to continue providing meals at no cost to enrolled students only (as opposed to all children in the community) Oswald explained.
That’s all 4-year-old kindergartners through 12th-graders enrolled in public schools, plus any students at private schools which participate in the National School Lunch program and which have signed up for the “Seamless Summer Option” program.
“I’ve gotten calls from homeschool families asking if they’ll still be getting free meals this year,” Oswald said. “No, this year they will not be eligible this time.”
The USDA will be reimbursing school meals all at a single rate, as opposed to the usual method of different reimbursements for free, reduced and regular meals.
The impact of the federal grant on the Fort Atkinson food service program will be around $750,000 if the district sees similar participation as in past years.
Another question that Oswald has been fielding from families is if school meals are free for all students, whether they should still fill out their free/reduced meal eligibility forms.
“My answer is an enthusiastic yes,” Oswald said, noting that these forms, while not impacting the cost of student meals this year, open the door to families who may be eligible for other assistance programs, from lower snack and milk costs to extended pandemic food share benefits.
School meals upgrade
“We are really looking forward to serving hot meals on trays,” Oswald said.
The food service director said that the district will “be saying goodbye to all of the little containers, boxes and bags, all of the individually wrapped items we’ve relied on for the past year and a half,” and saying hello to more fresh, varied cuisine.
With the return to hot meals on site, Oswald said that the district will be looking to provide more fresh produce and other fresh ingredients and to prepare more entrees on site.
In conjunction with this effort, Purdy School is going to host the district’s first ever “Fork Farm,” a hydroponic tower that will allow the district to grow some of its own greens.
“That project will start as soon as the Green Team is able to reassemble for the fall,” Oswald said.
Likewise, Fort Atkinson Middle School’s existing greenhouse will be utilized growing herbs, greens and vegetables for use in school lunches.
“It’s been there some time, but it has been underutilized,” Oswald said of the greenhouse. Ultimately, plans call to involve the middle school’s agriculture department, but the process hasn’t reached that point yet.
Among the other changes to the Fort Atkinson food program in the fall will be a new district chef. This position is in the works, but that individual has not yet been hired, Oswald said.
“We really want to lessen the amount of processed foods students are getting,” Oswald said.
The pandemic led to food items chosen for easy distribution and storage, rather than maximum flavor or optimal nutrition.
With students being served on site again, the Fort Atkinson schools will be starting with more raw ingredients and bringing back more fresh-made salads and sandwiches “from-scratch” recipes.
Oswald said that she and her team are working to change the image of school lunch, focusing on quality.
“We realize that some of the ingredients we buy are going to cost more than the processed options, but we feel it’s worthwhile,” she said.
Preparing more food on site rather than warming pre-made portions also will take more labor, but Oswald said she feels that’s a good investment too.
First, boosting food service positions will mean more employment options in the area — options that while not offering the highest pay, will give family members the benefit of being on the same schedule as their kids, with the same hours and the same vacation days.
Secondly, Oswald pointed out that school food service is about more than just “getting food in bellies.” It’s also a teaching tool, exposing students to different foods, cultures and cuisines, and she hopes to be able to highlight some of those things with the return to all-in-person food service.
The whole pandemic experience was enlightening for school food service programs overall, Oswald said. In forcing districts to change their products and delivery systems overnight in response to a universal and overwhelming need, the experience taught flexibility and “thinking outside the box,” she said.
“We had to be ready to pivot at any given time,” she said.
It also gave school food service coordinators insight on new ways of doing things, as well as reinforcing some of the things they were already doing.
Oswald said that the district is in the process of finalizing the menus for the start of school. She said she hopes to have the first batch of menus published by the end of the week.
“We’re still experiencing some vendor shortages, so it’s taking a little time to work out,” she said.
“We are very excited about the new school year,” Oswald said.
“My whole staff is so hopeful about being able to serve our students in person the whole year and serving hot food on trays — whether we’re wearing masks or not,” the food service director said, referring to the pending decision about whether to return to a mask mandate for the fall in the school buildings.
“We’ve done it for a year; we can do it again if we need to,” Oswald said of masks. “It’s not that big a sacrifice to make to keep kids safe. We just want to be able to see them in person.”
