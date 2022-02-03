School Resource Officer Daniel Hefty was named Jefferson County Crisis Intervention Training Officer of the Year.
He was presented with the award Tuesday night at the Fort Atkinson City Council meeting by Jefferson County Human Services. The award was announced at the Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriffs Association Banquet on Jan. 27.
The award is meant to recognize law enforcement officers who go above and beyond to assist residents with mental health and substance use issues.
CIT training promotes finding solutions while reducing the stigma of mental illness, the need for force and involvement with the criminal justice system. The goals of CIT training are to improve officer and consumer safety, and to redirect individuals with mental illness from the judicial system to the health care system.
CIT programs create connections between law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency services and individuals with mental illness and their families.
Through collaborative community partnerships and intensive training, CIT outcome data shows that communication improves, mental health resources are identified for those in crisis, and ensures officer and community safety.
“We are thrilled to have such a great relationship with Jefferson County Human Services, which has been thoughtfully cultivated by Officer Hefty and Chief (Adrian) Bump and our other officers and command staff,” commented Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager. “About half of the audience was at the meeting to celebrate Officer Hefty’s receipt of this award. We are extremely proud of his efforts.”
In Jefferson County, Human Services has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness over the past 12 years to deliver the nationally recognized, 40-hour CIT training course for police officers. Seventeen of the 20 Fort Atkinson Police Department officers can proudly proclaim that they are NAMI trained and certified in crisis intervention. — Contributed story.
