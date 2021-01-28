In recent weeks, the Daily Union has published responses requested from Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Whitewater city officials working within several facets of municipal government, including city management and policing.
School superintendents look ahead into 2021
- By Kim McDarison kmcdarison@dailyunion.com
-
-
- 0
Area school district superintendents comprise the final group we queried.
Of the three superintendents receiving our two-question questionnaire, two — Rob Abbott of the School District of Fort Atkinson, and Mark Rollefson of the School District of Jefferson — responded.
We asked: Looking ahead into 2021, what will be the biggest challenges facing your school district? We also asked: What ideas and plans are being considered or developed to address those challenges?
A third superintendent, Caroline Pate-Hefty of the Whitewater Unified School District, did not return our questionnaire by presstime.
The following are answers provided by District Administrator Abbott and Superintendent Rollefson.
Abbott
“One thing everyone can agree on is that there have been plenty of challenges over the course of the past year,” Abbott wrote.
While the district has been addressing challenges brought by 2020 “as proactively as possible, our focus is shifting to the idea of opportunity,” he said.
In light of that focus, Abbott said, “I have become fond of saying, we will meet each challenge with the spirit of opportunity. We can, we will, we must.”
He outlined two areas of focus, including academic recovery and social-emotional supports.
“Academic recovery is something we have not waited to begin; we chose not to wait until we are in a post-COVID world," Abbott said. "It is work that has been embedded in our school plans throughout the pandemic.”
While he cited academic recovery as a somewhat general term, he noted its importance when seeking to overcome social-emotional and academic challenges related to COVID-19.
“The School District of Fort Atkinson is focused on responding and supporting students as we would in any school year, but especially throughout the 2020-21 school year and recognizes the unique circumstances," Abbott said.
“As an example, our school teams met in July to address unfinished learning from the spring closure in efforts to put initial plans in place to create the best environment for meaningful, targeted teaching and learning," he added. "There has never been a time where additional academic support for students has been a greater focus.”
Summer data work was used to assist district schools in determining which individuals or groups of learners were encountering academic challenges prior to COVID-19, and also helped identify those most likely to be impacted by the spring closure and the associated move to full virtual learning, the superintendent wrote.
“Knowing our learners based on most current available data empowers our educators to know which students have deficit areas requiring additional services, which students may need additional time to address any unfinished learning remaining from last year, and others who may be ready for additional challenges,” Abbott continued.
Looking more specifically at social-emotional supports, he wrote: “Providing social-emotional support is an ongoing team effort. From counselors to educators to administrators, everyone has a role in supporting the social-emotional well-being of our students, families and staff.
"Having strong foundational structures and services in place has allowed the district to change directions rapidly and appropriately respond to the needs that arise through the ever-evolving times of COVID," Abbott added. "While our pupil services teams have always played an important role in teaching and learning, they have continued their critical work by providing a vital amount of support and resources for our virtual and in-person students during this unprecedented time. Our teams have undertaken additional learning and training to meet the needs of students and provide educational opportunities to our staff and students.”
Rollefson
Roffefson prefaced his answer to our first question, which asked about challenges ahead in 2021, by writing: “This question is very broad and very important. I suspect that you are mostly looking for responses regarding reactions to the COVID health pandemic, but our challenges go beyond that.”
He outlined several broad categories for discussion, the first of which centered around the School District of Jefferson’s district and community support.
“Prior to the health pandemic, the School District of Jefferson had benefited from a tremendous amount of community support," Rollefson wrote. "'Strong schools equal strong community and strong community equals strong schools’ resonated with many. Our parents, business owners, industry partners, staff, students and others embraced the efforts and success of our schools.”
As evidence, he cited “passed referenda, survey results and open enrollment trends.”
Like America and the world, he noted, the school district was disrupted by COVID-19.
“When considering COVID and politics, it is reasonable to say that about 50% of America is happy and 50% is not," Rollefson said. "This divide includes the decisions we have made as a school district.
"How do we, locally, as a district and community bring that bridge together?" he asked. "I believe we can, but with a tremendous effort evidenced by transparency, listening, communication and a strong plan.”
The plan, the superintendent said, will be “well thought out and communicated,” and will “reap the benefits of a healthy support of our schools” which, he said, include strengths brought from communities within the district including Jefferson, Sullivan, Rome and Helenville.
Rollefson emphasized, though: “Please recognize that there is zero percent of what I am typing in this response that is about me personally. However, I believe that leadership matters.
"Leadership matters at the national level, state level, county and municipality level, and for any organization," he stated. "I am retiring June 30, 2021. We also have other leader(s) to replace starting July 1. This is important for the future of our students and community.”
Looking into 2021, he noted, managing COVID will continue as a challenge.
“Some may feel that vaccines will do the trick, therefore no more need for mitigation efforts such as face coverings,” Rollefson wrote, but added: “Mutations and strains of COVID may impact us. A large percentage of staff may receive the vaccine, but how long does the vaccine maintain its effectiveness?
"Students under the age of 16 are not, yet, eligible for the vaccine," he said. "How might this impact decision-making? Litigation regarding whether employers can compel staff, students and guests to be vaccinated is likely to surface.”
Other concerns the superintendent shared include determining how to address the 80-plus-year-old East Elementary School facility, which he identified as “a major item to address over the next five years,” as well as addressing baby boomers who are retiring at a faster rate than the birthrates of newborns.
“The number of available workers will impact the workforce," Rollefson wrote. "How does the work get done in all lines of work? In schools, this impacts hiring, quality control, budget, (and) more.”
School safety will remain a focus, he noted.
Looking at future plans, the superintendent suggested that a tool and resource is the district’s strategic plan, which will address the issues he outlined.
Describing the plan as more than an item that sits on a shelf, Rollefson wrote that the plan was a tool that is referenced weekly by leadership and frequently by employees.
The plan is centered around actions that are “predetermined and time-bound,” Rollefson said, allowing district staff to “check off” items as they are achieved.
“This is not to say that the strategic plan is a ‘to-do list’ with items to check off, but rather a list that is alive,” he wrote, adding: “It would be unfair to the next superintendent, the next board of education, the next team of principals and directors, and the next team of teachers to have to write their own strategic plan.
"Our current membership is invested, has connections, owns institutional knowledge, and can recall where we were and where we want to go," Rollefson concluded. "There is wisdom to assuring this current team sets the actionable steps for our strategic plan for 2021-22 and beyond for the incoming leadership to embrace.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.