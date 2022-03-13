He spent his career with the Fort Atkinson Police Department, and after 32 and a half years on the job Captain Todd Schulz retired on Thursday.
He was celebrated with a get-together at the police station.
Schulz came to Fort Atkinson after attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, graduating in 1989.
“I started here in 1989 and I’ve been here ever since,” Schulz said.
Schulz, who was offered a job by Chief Greg Gilbert, said that Fort Atkinson reminded him of his hometown of Waupun.
“I didn’t intend to move this far south in the state," Schulz said. "I always thought I wanted to be up in the woods.”
He had chances to leave Fort Atkinson for opportunities up north over the years but decided to stay put.
“Throughout the years the department has grown and become so professional, the people are great and the community is awesome," Schulz said. "I raised two awesome kids here.”
Schulz has moved through the ranks, starting as a patrol officer and becoming a Drug Task Force detective, lieutenant and captain.
“Every chief needs someone who keeps them grounded,” said Chief Adrian Bump. "Someone who sees the things I might miss. I now have to find a new person to fill those shoes."
Over the next few years Schulz plans to spend more time outdoors hunting and fishing up north, and visiting his son out west. He said he likely will take another job after some time, but in the near future plans to take it easy.
Schulz thanked his former chiefs, Chief Gilbert, Chief Tony Brus and Chief Bump as well as the team at the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.