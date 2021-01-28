Whatever the weather, Fort Atkinson residents are invited to “Search for the Sun” through a new scavenger hunt coordinated by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Parks and rec staffers drew “sunshine” pictures on 125 recycled softballs and numbered each ball, also adding an uplifting phrase on each, like “Be Happy,” “Let it Shine” and “Hello Sunshine.”
Area residents are invited to search for the lucky ball and win a prize.
All you have to do is find the lucky ball and win.
The balls will be hidden in area parks by 11 a.m. Friday.
Then on Monday, Feb. 1, two lucky numbers will be announced on Facebook at the following address: https://www.facebook.com/fortatkinsonparksandrec.
Those who hold one of the two lucky balls will win.
Winners are asked to bring their winning softball to the Parks and Recreation office to redeem their prize: a “Box of Sunshine” appropriate for all ages.
To make this fun for as many people as possible, participants are asked to limit the number of softballs they pick up.
People are encouraged to search for the softballs in the city’s parks and to enjoy reading the uplifting phrases, but, as with “Kindness Rocks,” to leave the majority in place to allow others a chance to win.
The participating parks are Ralph Park, located at 600 Jefferson St.; Rock River Park, located at 1300 Lillian St.; Jones Park, located at 615 Janesville Ave.; and Barrie Park located at 210 Robert St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.