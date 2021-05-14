For the first time in Fort Atkinson High School boys soccer history, they have earned a spot in the big game.
Tonight, Friday, May 14, the public is invited to gather along Main Street in Fort Atkinson for a “Spirit Parade” and send off for the team. The team will be escorted down Main Street by the Fort Atkinson Police Department at 7p.m. tonight.
A group of the players’ mothers wanted to make the experience extra special and quickly joined together to organize this event. They ask that you gather downtown along Main Street and show your support and Blackhawk Spirit by wearing red and black or your Blackhawk gear. Homemade signs wishing the boys well would be appreciated.
The team clinched the Regional Championship after defeating Whitewater at home on Thursday and last Saturday the team qualified for the State Tournament by defeating Jefferson 4-1 and then Waupun in a nail biter that went into overtime with a final score of 3-1 claiming the Sectional Championship title.
Fort Atkinson comes in with a 7-5-2 record and will compete at 11 a.m. at Marian University, Fond Du Lac, against undefeated McFarland High School. If Fort Atkinson comes out on top of that match, they will move on and play the final game at 7 p.m. for the State Championship title.
Due to Covid restrictions, Fort Atkinson has been allotted limited tickets to the game. The tickets will be available first to players families. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public for $11 each. Please contact the Athletic Department at the high school for ticket inquiries. The link to watch the games live is: https://www.wiaawi.org/Media-Center/Watch-Online.
The first boys high school soccer team was formed in 1985. Coach Kent Lovejoy was hired as head coach in 2012 and has led the most teams to conference victories in Fort Atkinson soccer history. “This has been a tough year for the kids all around. With 14 seniors on the roster, it was disheartening when we lost the opportunity to play our regular season of fall soccer last year. We have been fortunate to be able to play an alternate season this spring, and we could not have dreamed of a better outcome! I am excited that they are able to end their high school soccer careers in this extraordinary way.”
Lovejoy asks that the community gives this “historical accomplishment a historical send off!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.