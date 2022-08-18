The center’s Senior Inc. Board will host their monthly breakfast on Friday, Aug. 26, at 8:00 am. This assortment of breakfast foods has no cost to attend.
Hear from the President of the Seniors Inc. Board, Larry Whitmore, and what the Board is looking forward to and their election for new board members being held in September.
Bring a friend and visit with old and new ones at our monthly breakfast social. For transportation call the Senior Center for a volunteer ride on the senior vehicle, 920-397-9913.
Join our Senior Citizens Inc. Board
There are open positions this election time for the Seniors Inc. Board. We are currently accepting nominations for someone to join the group.
The Seniors Inc. Board hosts the monthly breakfast social and the two brat bashes each year. Responsibilities also include monthly meetings on the second Monday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Be on the ground level of what happens at your Senior Center. Help make a difference and be a decision maker.
Let a current board member or the Senior Center Director, Chris Nye, know of your desire to be on the board today.
Last call for the two-night Casino Trip
We still need to fill a few spots for this trip of two-nights to the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan, and Oneida Casino in Green Bay. The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25, 26 and 27. The cost is $270 for single occupancy and $220 for double occupancy.
For more information or to sign up, contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 920-397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information. All reservations must be sent to the hotels by the end of month so time is running out.
New Gentle Chair Yoga to start Aug. 24
Gentle yoga is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Senior Center with a six-week session for $27. Exercises are done while seated in the class. Classes are taught by Kathy. To register, call the Senior Center at 397-9913.
Craft Fair registration
If you are a crafter and have items you would like to sell at a table at our craft fair on Nov. 12 this year, this is the time to register and pick out your table spot. Cost for a table at the craft fair will be $10. If you have additional racks or tables beyond what fits on your table, you will be charged an additional $5. The craft fair will start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 and goes until 1 p.m. that day. There is a limit of 30 tables in the senior center available to be reserved. Registration is in person until noon on Nov. 6 then phone reservations will be accepted. More information will be given on the day of registration for all vendors selling this year.
Game scores
Euchre scores from Aug. 16: First, Harold Riggs 75; second, Betty Gilbertson 66; third, Candi Bugs 64; fourth, Karen Keeser 59; fifth, Roland Altreuter 58; sixth, Sue Swiatowy 56.
500 game scores from Aug. 11: First, Joanne Gross 4020; second, Harold Riggs 3690; third, Barb Tabat 3490. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Scores from Aug. 12: first, Keith Marsden 60 second, Chuck Taggart 51; third, Bob Muench and Gary Kramer 50; fifth, Joe Rabe 47; sixth, Charles Wachter 43; seventh, Chuck Frandson 41.
Wii Bowling is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and at 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher series get individual game scores listed. Series over 550 get name and series listed. Scores from Aug. 15: Lori Gaber 758 (233, 225, 300), Roger Gross 738 (221, 258, 259), Glorine Christensen 698 (266, 194, 238), Bev Aulik 678 (236, 216, 226), Marlene Dianich 605, Terry Bowes 598, Dale Zilisch 572, Kathy Heffron 560.
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 am. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from Aug. 12: The Walruses led by Rollie Carothers took two out of three from the Buffalos this week with a 3-2 and 3-0 win in the first and last game. The middle game of the series did go the Buffalo way with a 13-8 high scoring affair. Carothers had 11 hits on the day followed by Chuck Truman with 10 for the Walruses. The Buffalos were led in hitting by Gale Puerner with 10 hits.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Aug. 11: first, Chuck Schloesser; second, Jon Hundt; third, Diana Baumann.
Friday Findings right to your inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
The Senior Center director, Chris Nye, can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.