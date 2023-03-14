Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Henriksen with trusty K9 Artus, 4 years-old. Artus is a dual purpose patrol dog trained in criminal apprehension, tracking, narcotics detection and article searches, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s K9 Unit website.
Pictured front row, left to right: Mabel Schumacher, program coordinator; Sergeant Major Viridiana Lavalle, keynote speaker; and John Meeks. Pictured back row, left to right: Rick Hong, Daryl Yoder, Jerry Witt, and Ron Werneth
FORT ATKINSON — The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson sponsored Wisconsin’s ninth annual K9 Veterans Day ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Sergeant Major Viridiana Lavalle spoke at the event. She is currently serving as the U.S. Army Military Working Dog Sergeant Major and Program Manager based out of the office of the Provost Marshal General.
The K9 Veterans Day program included recognition of the eight K9 handler teams who were present during the Assembly K9 Veterans Day vote in 2015, introduction of the first recipient of the Terry Beck Protective Services Scholarship, honoring of fallen K9s, and recognition of all veteran and current K9 handlers and working K9s.
The K9 Veterans Day proclamation passed in 2015. The proclamation passing created a day to remember and honor military working dogs, police dogs, customs dogs, search and rescue dogs, border patrol dogs, arson dogs and secret service dogs that protect and serve our nation, according to The Kennel Club’s media release.
A wreath-laying ceremony occurred before the K9 Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion in Fort Atkinson.
SGM Viridiana Lavalle laid a wreath in McCoy Park at the site of the K9 Veterans Memorial to honor K9 Seato and his handler Marine Lance Corporal Terry Beck who were killed in action in December 1967.
SGM Lavalle’s overseas assignments include Camp Henry, Korea; Yongsan, Korea; and Fort Shafter, Hawaii; leading up to her current role at the Pentagon, Washington D.C.
She has deployed to Qatar and Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, according to the release.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is a non-profit organization of volunteers offering training classes, education, and community service. For more information about the K9 Veterans Day event, visit www.kcfadogs.org or contact the project coordinator, Mabel Schumacher, at schu848@charter.net.
