The Humane Society of Jefferson County, in partnership with the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, is offering a variety of workshops in September and October to help pet owners better understand their canine companions. All classes will take place in the community education room at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
There is no cost to attend, but consider bringing a cash donation or an item from the shelter’s “wish list” found online. Call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 for more information and to register for one, or both of these classes.
• “Dog-Powered Sports” — Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to noon. Dog-powered sports are not just for Huskies — they’re for everyone! Whether you like to walk, run, hike, bike or ski, doing it with your dog makes it all the more fun.
Come join Lake Mills Vet Clinic’s Danielle Bartz, trainer and veterinary assistant, and Emily Green, behavioral intern, for an introduction to the sports of canicross, trekking, bikejorking and skijoring. We’ll cover what each of these sports are, what equipment you will need and where to get it, tips on how to train your dog and events in which you can participate.
• “Help! There’s a Dog Loose” — Monday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. If you are out walking your dog, or walking alone, and a loose dog comes running toward you, would you know what to do?
This hour-long workshop will teach participants how to handle the situation safely and escape unscathed.
