GREEN BAY — Shopko Optical will continue to serve Fort Atkinson with the opening of a new location on Nov. 4 at 1640 Madison Ave.
The center will provide all of the professional services and eyewear Fort Atkinson residents have enjoyed from Shopko Optical.
“Opening the new location in Fort Atkinson is a terrific opportunity to remind residents that we are committed to providing them with the individualized care that has elevated Shopko Optical for over 40 years,” said Shopko Optical CEO Russ Steinhorst. “Dr. Amanda Cheek is ready to serve as the optometrist in the Fort Atkinson community.”
Dr. Cheek is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry and is Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Agent (TPA) certified.
Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed Vision Care and Spectera. To certify coverage, book an appointment with an optometrist or find a Shopko Optical center, visit Shopko.com.
Shopko Optical, which formerly operated under Shopko Stores Operating Co. LLC, is the trade name of Shoptikal LLC, an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP.
For more than 40 years, Shopko Optical has provided excellent patient-centric care and high-quality eyewear through its dedicated team of nearly 700 optometrists and opticians. Shopko Optical expects to open 80 locations in 2019 with further growth expected in 2020 and beyond.
Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a private investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management across various investment vehicles.
Monarch was founded in 2002 and focuses primarily on opportunistic investing across distressed debt, special situations equity and real estate. The firm’s headquarters is located in New York, with a subsidiary office in London.
