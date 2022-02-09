With a new director at the head, Fort Atkinson High School's Show Choir Showcase Invitational will again take the stage this Friday and Saturday after a pandemic pause.
In two-day regional show choir competition is being hosted by Fort Atkinson High School, in partnership with the VOICES parent organization. It features top-of-the-line musical performances by a range of groups showcasing different musical styles, choreography, costume and entertainment.
Competing groups, at the middle and high school level, will be traveling to Fort Atkinson from all across Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa for the "26th annual" event. Over the course of the two days, hundreds of young people will be taking the stage, with the audience expected to number in the thousands.
Kiah Snow, who took over the show choir program this year from 30-year veteran director Craig Engstrom, said she is honored to be able to take on the legacy that Engstrom left in the local community over the course of his decades of leadership.
Following the COVID-19 cancellations, all-virtual performances and other pandemic precautions that limited the program in the last year and a half, Snow said that students are extremely excited to be able to return to live competitions and performances in front of large audiences.
"So much of the show choir experience is wrapped up in competition," Snow said, noting that the contests not only give students a chance to test their skills, but even more importantly, provide them with the opportunity to see other outstanding programs and to connect with other students from around the state and beyond who share their interests and enthusiasms.
"It really builds camaraderie," Snow said.
Last year, she said, with most schools doing virtual performances only, it was harder to find that sense of community that stretched beyond the walls of a particular school.
In addition, there's nothing like performing in front of a live crowd to build students' energy.
"They really feed off the energy of the crowd," Snow said. "If there's no audience, or not much of one, it can be difficult to do your best, but when the crowd is engaged, students perform at their highest level," she said.
"Our students were really overjoyed to return to live performances and they are really excited to be able to host such a large competition in our home community," Snow said.
The director said that the showcase has a large impact on not only the school community, but also the community as a whole, as it brings in performers and family members from around the state and region, not to mention supporters from the local community who come to watch the spectacular.
Snow also gave credit to the numerous people and organizations who helped to make the whole thing possible.
"Our VOICES parent board has put so much work into making this happen," Snow said.
She also credited Jon Collins, the manager of the high school theater, for his role in planning, refining and managing the event, as well as the high school and district administration for their willingness to allow the local school to host such a big event.
In addition, the following business sponsors provide monetary support to make the event possible: Abendroth Water Conditioning; Bender, Kind, and Stafford, DDS; Fort HealthCare; IPEC; Lake Mills Cleaners and Dyers, Inc.; and Spacesaver Corporation.
The public is invited to join in the audience for the live competition, with the middle school contest taking place Friday Feb. 11, and the high school level competition taking place on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Tickets are available at the door. Friday's tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for youth, while Saturday's tickets cost $16 for adults for all-day passes or $20 with a program included. Youth passes for Saturday cost $10 for all-day access.
There are also finals-only tickets available for Saturday's event, which cost $10.
Children 5 and younger can get in to the entire competition for free, or for just $5 if they want a program.
Friday evening's middle school show choir competition begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring performances by four middle school show choirs.
The Fort Atkinson Middle School show choir, the 4th Street Singers, will perform at 6:40 p.m. The middle school choir awards will follow the performances of the four participating middle school show choirs.
Then on Saturday, 21 high school show choirs from all across the region will take the stage, as well as the two Fort Atkinson High School show choirs.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. Saturday, with the first performance beginning at 8 a.m.
