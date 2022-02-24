In preparation for an incoming winter storm, the City of Fort Atkinson has declared a Snow Emergency to take effect Friday, Feb. 25, from midnight until noon.
According to Andy Selle, director of Public Works, per ordinance, a Snow Emergency will be enacted when the City of Fort Atkinson accumulates greater than 2 inches of snowfall within a 24-hour period.
During a Snow Emergency, all vehicles must be removed from public streets and alleys to aid in the snow-removal process.
The National Weather Service is predicting two to four inches of snow in the area overnight.
The city's Department of Public Works crews will begin clearing city streets at 2 a.m. Friday. The snow-clearing operation is expected to take eight to nine hours, so drivers should remain cautious during this time.
Residents may park in municipal lots apart from the lot directly behind the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building. See parking lot signs for specific rules about parking during snow events.
The City of Fort Atkinson strives to ensure the safety of the community. During inclement weather, city officials will provide updates via the city's website, social media and local media outlets.
Questions regarding this declaration can be directed to Andy Selle, director of Public Works, at (920) 563-7760.
