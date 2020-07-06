As you step outside this week, try to remember one thing: a tropical island vacation feels the same.
The heat is on. And it’s not going anywhere.
As hot as the weekend was, things are only going to get a little more sticky as the mercury continues to stay above 90 degrees throughout Jefferson County this week, with heat index numbers soaring to almost 100 by Wednesday.
Chris Stumps, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said the state usually has more of a break from the heat this time of year, but a high-pressure system is holding this hot weather across the northern states.
“A normal (temperature) for this time of year is 80,” he said. “This persistent pattern is well above normal and could be something unusual if it continues.”
This could be a top five record, he said, if the days continue to be in the high 80s and low 90s for a long stretch.
Tuesday’s high calls for 90 degrees and on Wednesday, the high will be 93. But where the problem comes in is the high dew point.
“Once you get above 65 (dewpoint), it gets sticky outside,” Stumps said.
“The warmest temperature will be in low 90s with dewpoint temps in the 70s,” he added. “It will feel like we will be in the upper 90s to about 100.”
With the hot temperatures comes concerns for those who do not have air-conditioning.
Donna Haugom, director of the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, said most of the cooling shelters in the county are libraries.
The Dwight Foster Library in Fort Atkinson does offer facemasks if anyone needs one. They also require that anyone age 16 and younger be accompanied by an adult.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created social -distancing guidelines for most places, there are plenty of things to do at home to try and stay cool.
The Centers for Disease Control says that, when possible, people should stay in air-conditioned areas, drink plenty of fluid even if you don’t feel thirsty and schedule outdoor activities carefully. Take a cool shower or bath and try to wear loose clothing.
“Also, if you can take a ride in a car with AC and if you have window fans, turn them around so the warm air is being pulled out of the house into the outside,” Haugom said.
County residents eventually will get a break from the heat and humidity.
“We’ll get a little relief from the heat over the weekend,” Stumps said.
Temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
“Then it does look like all the heat will build back in,” he said. “Possibly even warmer.”
Library hours
Dwight Foster Public Library: The Fort Atkinson library is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jefferson Public Library: The Jefferson library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
