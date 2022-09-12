FORT ATKINSON — Fort Atkinson’s Spacesaver Corp. is celebrating a true landmark this year.
The 100% employee-owned design and manufacturing organization specializes in providing integrated storage solutions for installation in the United States, Canada and around the world.
Among its offerings are mobile shelving, intermodal storage, lockers, museum cabinets, art storage racks and evidence lockers.
“From humble beginnings in a barn in Fort Atkinson to the more-than 330,000 square-foot manufacturing facility (we) operate in today, Spacesaver has remained a trusted leader and source of high-quality storage products,” a statement from Spacesaver said.
Spacesaver’s solutions are distributed by a network of independently owned and operated suppliers in major cities throughout North America.
“One such supplier, Bradford Systems, has been with the company for nearly its entire existence and even facilitated the first sale of a Spacesaver mobile storage system to the Chicago Historical Society, better known now as the Chicago History Museum,” Spacesaver said.
“Bradford is proud to be one of the original seven Spacesaver area contractors. Our founder, Read Bradford, sold the first ever powered mobile system manufactured by Spacesaver to the Chicago History Museum,” said Dave Bradford, president of Bradford Systems. “We’re very proud of that sale and the foundation Read helped build for the group. Like many corporations, Spacesaver has gone through several product and personnel changes over the past 50 years, and Mark Haubenschild, who has been with Spacesaver for 40 years, has been the one piece of stability that has held the Group together through good and bad times. We’re very fortunate that, long ago Spacesaver decided to hire Mark. Mark’s strength and competitiveness comes out and flows through distribution. We simply expect to win impact projects and the results are obvious.”
Spacesaver said that, while its founder, Ted Batterman, gave Spacesaver its start by establishing and growing the high-density mobile shelving market almost 50 years ago, over the years they’ve developed a variety of other innovative storage products, such as the Universal Weapons Rack, personal storage lockers and library carts, to name a few. These have helped their clients better manage their time, space, and security.
Spacesaver said it designs and manufactures all its products in-house with on-site engineering and manufacturing teams.
“The key to longevity for Spacesaver is in the way (we) take the time to listen to (our) clients’ challenges, allowing them to manufacture quality products that last the test of time and help clients do their jobs better,” the Spacesaver statement said.
“Spacesaver’s formula of great people and great products really creates an environment that is a lot of fun,” said Jim Casper Jr., president of the Casper corporation — another of the original seven Spacesaver area contractors. “I always say our unfair advantage truly is that we speak a language that nobody, or very few people, speak. Knowing what to do, or what to say in each situation, just comes from years of being subject matter experts and focusing on identifying problems and solving them with storage solutions profitably.”
Spacesaver said it is its employees and partners that sets the business apart from the competition. It was noted that the business’s team of more than 400 employees is trained and certified to ensure clients get the best solution for their current need, as well as the space and the tools required to do their jobs in a way that makes them safer, more productive and more efficient.
“We have accomplished many significant goals over the years and have much to be thankful for,” said Mark Haubenschild, Spacesaver president/CEO. “We could have not achieved this position of strength in the market without the combined efforts of the Spacesaver Group and its ability to navigate the course over our 50-year history. Additionally, we would be remiss if we did not recognize the invaluable support of our leaders at KI (furniture), the KI Board of Directors, the Spacesaver Advisory Board, and, last but not least, Spacesaver employees.”
Spacesaver manufactures storage solutions for a variety of vertical markets including libraries, museums, higher education, military, government, public safety, indoor agriculture, K-12, healthcare and business.
It has an in-house teams of engineers, project managers and manufacturers who work with an extensive distribution network to provide clients with reliable, well-designed storage solutions that optimize space, streamline workflows and integrate into spaces large or small.
