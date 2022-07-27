Spacesaver Corporation of Fort Atkinson, a design and manufacturing organization providing fully integrated storage solutions for installation in the United States, Canada, and around the world, has announced the promotion of Laurel Harrison to executive vice president. In this new role, Harrison will oversee Spacesaver’s IT Group, in addition to its sales and marketing teams.

“Laurel has proven to be such an asset to the entire Spacesaver Group and to me as a member of our Management Team,” said Mark Haubenschild, president/CEO. “Her strategic thinking allows her to operate at a very high level cross functionally within Spacesaver and with our area contractors. She has built a world class sales and marketing team by aligning teams and resources and will continue to do so as she takes on additional responsibilities.”

Load comments