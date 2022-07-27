Spacesaver Corporation of Fort Atkinson, a design and manufacturing organization providing fully integrated storage solutions for installation in the United States, Canada, and around the world, has announced the promotion of Laurel Harrison to executive vice president. In this new role, Harrison will oversee Spacesaver’s IT Group, in addition to its sales and marketing teams.
“Laurel has proven to be such an asset to the entire Spacesaver Group and to me as a member of our Management Team,” said Mark Haubenschild, president/CEO. “Her strategic thinking allows her to operate at a very high level cross functionally within Spacesaver and with our area contractors. She has built a world class sales and marketing team by aligning teams and resources and will continue to do so as she takes on additional responsibilities.”
Laurel joined Spacesaver in January 2012 as the major projects manager and has continued to take on additional responsibility within the organization’s sales and marketing teams. Coming to Spacesaver with a background in engineering, Harrison holds a master of business administration in international business from San Diego State University, an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering from Marquette University, as well as a certificate in finance from Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Program.
“I am fortunate to be part of such a fantastic team at Spacesaver,” said Harrison. “I look forward to what lies ahead and am excited for the opportunities that Spacesaver has to serve its customers from existing product solutions to new innovations in the years to come.”
Spacesaver manufactures a full range of innovative storage solutions for a variety of vertical markets including libraries, higher education, military, government, public safety, indoor agriculture, K-12, healthcare, and business. Their in-house teams of engineers, project managers, and manufacturers work with an extensive distribution network to provide clients with reliable, well-designed storage solutions that optimize space, streamline workflows, and integrate seamlessly into any space.
