Spacesaver in Fort Atkinson recently made a $5,000 donation to Badgerland After School Enrichment program (BASE) as part of its continued annual corporate sponsorship support.
Spacesaver has supported BASE for many years with corporate sponsorships, event sponsorships, and providing volunteer(s) for their board of directors, programs and special events.
According to Executive Director Alicia Norris, BASE will use the sponsorship to support children and families for their out of school time programs including their afterschool and summer programs.
"We appreciate the continued support of Spacesaver so we can provide affordable out of school time support to kids and families in our community,” said Norris.
BASE is accepting new membership applications for after school and summer programs for kids who are 7 years old and attend one of the School District of Fort Atkinson’s elementary schools. The organization operates after school from 3 to 6 p.m. in the four public elementary schools and offers a full day, 10-week summer program. BASE also is open on early release days and select no school days.
BASE relies on donations from the community to keep the program accessible to all youth. For more information about BASE or to donate, visit www.basefortatkinson.org, follow BASE on Facebook and Instagram.
