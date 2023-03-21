FORT ATKINSON — Spring hydrant flushing to begin a week early on Friday, April 14.
Each spring and fall the Water Utility performs a preventative action known as hydrant flushing, which verifies the network has adequate water flow to perform its essential duties, according to a City of Fort Atkinson media release.
Hydrant flushing also serves a secondary purpose in removing sediment that naturally accumulates in water pipes. Flushing it out of the system helps uphold the high water standard.
Residents of Fort Atkinson can expect hydrant flushing to occur on the south side industrial area beginning Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.; on the south side of the Rock River beginning Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 at 7 a.m.; and on the north side of the Rock River Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28 starting at 7 a.m. Directional flushing will occur Thursday, April 27 through Friday, April 28 starting at 7 a.m. Additional hydrant flushing may be performed based on the water quality once all hydrants have been maintained.
Wherever hydrant flushing occurs, there may be a slight discoloration of water that flows from the faucet.
If this appears, simply running cold water for three to five minutes should be sufficient to return water flow to its normal state, according to the release.
The temporary discoloration only impacts the appearance of water and does not pose a health or safety risk. To avoid discoloring of white laundry, it is suggested to wait until cold tap water runs clear before washing such items.
“How long we run the hydrants themselves depends on their sediment buildup. Some go for three minutes, others for thirty, and we stop when the water flows clear,” Water Utility Superintendent Jeff Armstrong said. “This process keeps every hydrant in good working order and alerts us to any faults we may not have otherwise been aware of.”
The Annual Water Quality Report can be found on the City’s website under the Water Department section at www.fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding hydrant flushing can be directed to the Fort Atkinson Water Utility by dialing 920-397-9902 or jarmstrong@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
