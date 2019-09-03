SSM Health Dean Medical Group is expanding its specialty care services in the community, and will begin offering them in one convenient and consolidated Fort Atkinson location at 740 Reena Ave. on Sept. 9.
In addition to the existing services SSM Health now offers, people will be able to enjoy the services of a new retail pharmacy and receive exceptional care for Cardiology, General Surgery, Pain Management, Ob/Gyn services and Physical/Occupational Therapy.
Clinicians will continue to provide patients with the existing services offered on-site from Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care, Family Medicine, and the specialty services required for: Infectious Diseases, Infusion, Oncology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Rheumatology and Sleep Medicine.
In order better to meet the expanding health care needs of the community, SSM Health made the decision to close its 525 Handeyside Lane Dean Medical Offices. The final day for services there will be Sept. 6. All of those services and the health care team members will move to the larger Reena Avenue location and be available to provide exceptional care there on Sept. 9.
“We are delighted to be able to bring additional services to the Fort Atkinson area, and to invest in a location that allows us to expand to meet the current and future needs of the community,” said Julie Maier, SSM Health Dean Medical Group Administrator-Regional Specialty Operations. “Now people will be able to receive exceptional care from an array of outstanding providers all under one, easy-to-access roof.”
SSM Health Dean Medical Group has been a member of the Fort Atkinson community for more than 13 years. Its members are eager to invite the community to tour the newly-expanded location. A community open house will be scheduled.
SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through one of the largest integrated delivery systems in the nation.
SSM Health Dean Medical Group was established in 1904. It joined the SSM Health system in 2013, and now includes more than 800 primary care physicians, specialty care physicians and advanced practice clinicians.
They serve patients at over 60 locations, including several SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care facilities.
