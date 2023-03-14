hot St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Atkinson, releases honor roll for second trimester 22-23 Mar 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Atkinson, Honor Roll for Second Trimester 22-23Highest Honors GPA 4.0 and higherAlexandra Jonas, Layla Kohl, Felicity Kuefler, Whitney May, Isabel Raub, Grace Tess, Samantha Vnuk, Lexie Wessels, Claire YinHigh Honors GPA 3.5 to 3.99Kenley Antczak, Kylie Block, Ashlynn Bourke, Effie Bump, Alison Clark, Mariyah Esparza, Presley Hotchkiss, Aria Kilian, Gavin Nsibirwa, Autumn Pitzer, Breely Poole, Cole Schaning, Josephine Ulrich, Drew Vosburg, Dylan Wirth, Elliot WirthHonors GPA 3.0 to 3.49Max Allie, Max Cortez, Roland Debilzen, Bristol Knaack, Daniel Lewis, Halo Linscott, Kayden Rockstroh, Soraya Strohbusch, Sophia Ulrich, Kayle White Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
