Suspecting that some of the land and water along Black Hawk Island Road in Fort Atkinson might be contaminated, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is ordering more testing of the site following a 2019 Enbridge chemical spill.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported that the DNR is requiring Enbridge Energy, a Canadian oil company, to continue testing soil around the site to determine the extent of contamination from the leak, investigate how far contamination might have spread through the groundwater in the area, determine whether the leaked compound could have traveled along the outside of the pipeline, to sample all wells within 1,200 feet of the leak and to assess the vapor risk within buildings on the site.
The newspaper said the DNR directed that a plan for the additional investigation be submitted within 60 days of March 31.
Line 13, also known as the Southern Lights Pipeline, starts in Manhattan, Ill., and runs through Wisconsin and Minnesota, delivering products to Enbridge’s Edmonton terminal in Alberta, Canada, according to the company’s website. The line transports 180,000 barrels per day of petroleum diluent, which is used to dilute heavy oils for easier transportation.
“The spill took place near Fort Atkinson, near the intersection of Blackhawk Island Road and Westphal Lane, close to both the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong. The leak took place on a 68-acre parcel of land that is home to Lines 6, 14, 13 and 61, according to DNR records,” the Journal Sentinel said. “According to a report from Enbridge, a whistle alarm alerted the company to the leak on April 26, 2019.
“After that, samples were collected from around the site to determine where the leak was coming from,” the newspaper added. “It wasn’t until May 17 that the leak was identified as coming from a faulty elbow joint and stopped. The valve was replaced on June 2.”
The newspaper reported that Enbridge continued to excavate the site, and test soil and nearby wells for contamination, but the leak was not reported to the DNR until July 31, 2020, more than a year after the spill occurred. In November, the company reached the conclusion that 29 to 33 barrels of diluent were released into the ground.
“During testing, 27 soil borings were taken and 27 temporary monitoring wells were installed and sampled, in addition to eight permanent monitoring wells,” the Journal Sentinel said. “Enbridge also sampled the nearest potable well. Most of the shallow soil has been removed from the site, and the impacted groundwater appears to be limited to within 250 feet of where the leak occurred, DNR documents show.”
The leak consisted of a diluent, which Enbridge uses to more easily move oil through the pipeline.
Trevor Nobile, of the DNR, said Monday afternoon that the diluent is a petroleum distillate that likely was being shipped to be mixed with heavy crude oil that was moving through the Enbridge system and, therefore, the leak was of diluent only. The DNR currently is working to make certain of that tentative determination.
The DNR has said it is being extremely cautious with the situation and that is why the additional testing is being required.
