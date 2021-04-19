Justin Stewart has been named the new principal of Barrie Elementary School in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
Stewart currently is an elementary teacher in the Whitewater Unified School District. He will succeed Brent Torrenga, who has accepted an administrative position with Oostburg Christian School beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
“We are very excited to add Mr. Justin Stewart to our 1FORT Leadership Team and as the next principal at Barrie Elementary School,” District Administrator Dr. Rob Abbott remarked. “After working through a very rigorous process that involved a screening interview, on demand scenario/performance task, in-basket exercise, a recorded school improvement plan presentation, an interview with Luther administrators, a Barrie building tour, an interview with elementary principals, and a final interview with representative Barrie staff members and families, Justin rose to the top of our 54 applicants.”
Stewart holds 14 years of educational experience as an elementary teacher. During his time at Whitewater Unified School District, he also served as a teachers’ rights representative, Personalized Learning Grant coordinator, Building Technology coordinator, member of the Building Leadership Team, summer school administrator (intern) and District-Wide Leader in Me Lighthouse Coordinator.
He holds a bachelor of science in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, 2006, and earned his Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee in 2019.
“Not only does Justin have many successful years as an elementary classroom teacher in Whitewater, he has served in many building and systems level leadership roles that will serve our district well as we continue to improve teaching and learning for all of our students,” Abbott added. “Justin is the right person to move Barrie Elementary School forward as we launch and embrace a new results-driven strategic plan this summer.”
Upon accepting his new position, Stewart stated: “I am honored and humbled to be joining the School District of Fort Atkinson to serve as the next Barrie Elementary School principal. It is with much enthusiasm that I look forward to partnering and leading the Barrie school community to create amazing learning opportunities for our students each and every day. To that end, I am ready to join the 1Fort family in becoming a Barrie Bronco!”
“It is a wonderful coincidence that our top candidate also happens to already live in Fort Atkinson where he will be able to continue building upon his already strong community relationships,” Abbott concluded. “Justin and his family are invested in Fort, and we are excited to invest in Justin as he takes over the reins at Barrie.
“Please join the board of education and the School District of Fort Atkinson in welcoming Mr. Stewart to his new position within our community.” — Contributed story.
