A company is looking to purchase and redevelop the former Shopko building in Fort Atkinson into a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled and secure indoor self-storage facility for customers.
Redevelopment of the property requires that the current zoning be changed to accommodate the various uses proposed.
The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday conducted a first reading of an ordinance to amend the city’s official zoning map for a portion of the property, located at 1425 Janesville Ave., from Urban Mixed Use to Planned Unit Development (PUD) to accommodate a redevelopment project proposed by True Storage, Inc.
Approval of the rezoning is conditioned upon subsequent approvals of the general development plan and the specific implementation plan.
City Engineer Andy Selle said True Storage has submitted a PUD application for redevelopment of the former Shopko property. The PUD designation, he said, allows the city to enter into a negotiation with True Storage, allowing the company to develop indoor self-storage which currently is a prohibited use in that zoning district.
“The PUD process allows the city to employ flexibility in zoning when circumstances arise, such as the loss of a large retail provider,” Selle said. “In exchange for allowing uses on a site that might be prohibited by zoning, the city must receive a substantial investment in return for this concession that bears long-term benefits for the site and is in concert with the comprehensive plan.
“The investment in this situation is focused on aesthetic upgrades to the existing building and site,” he added, “as well as the parceling off and commitment toward development of two out-lots along Janesville Avenue.”
The city engineer said discussions with True Storage have remained positive and focused on a mutually beneficial project on the site.
The parcel lies within the Janesville Avenue Business District Planning Area.
According to the city’s comprehensive land use plan, opportunities for the area should “Emphasize the commercial redevelopment and revitalization of properties along Janesville Avenue, High Street, Jefferson Street and Whitewater Avenue. Efforts should be made to enhance the visual image of these important community corridors.
“Janesville Avenue is an important community corridor and entryway, is home to community assets such as the Fireside Dinner Theater and the Glacial River Trail, and adjoins the city’s newest business park on the southwest side,” the plan states. “Redevelopment efforts along this corridor will focus on advancing the city’s goal of becoming a tourist destination. The city will specifically promote this corridor for additional entertainment, retail, hospitality and dining uses.”
Of particular consideration for this request, city zoning officials said, is the need to develop the corridor into a more urban streetscape with sidewalks, pedestrian accommodations, landscaping and features consistent with a more urban setting.
“The concept proposal from True Storage includes elements of these opportunities, including site aesthetic improvements as well as the redevelopment and new development opportunities,” the officials added. “Similar to the Kwik Trip project, which was recently approved by the plan commission, True Storage will be asked to be an active participant in the execution of the Janesville Avenue corridor project, once that effort is planned and ready for implementation. Staff believes the proposal is in concert with the comprehensive plan.”
According to a memo from True Storage, the company “aims to deliver aesthetically pleasing designs with an elevated level of finishes not often seen in the storage industry, while paying special attention to be cohesive with the surrounding retail market.”
With a majority of its facilities providing indoor climate-controlled units, True Storage caters to a clientele that values security, convenience and appearance, the memo states.
“Our customers desire a state-of-the-art facility with reliable climate-control, 24/7 security and easy access during business hours, typically 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” the True Storage memo reads.
This trend, combined with the COVID pandemic, has made storage convenience the No. 1 determining factor for consumers searching for extra space, according to the memo.
“Whether it’s families clearing out space for relatives moving in, students home from college, or struggling businesses needing space for their inventory while they downsize or pause operations,” the memo continues. “We’ve had great success in positioning these facilities within major retail and flex corridors, offering prospective tenants the direct access they need, while maintaining a curb appeal that meshes well with the existing retail landscape.”
Company officials feel their indoor storage concept is locally focused, would return the empty retail space to local tax rolls, and noted that 85 percent of self-storage customers live within 3 miles of their facility.
They also pointed out that 30 to 40% of their customers are local small business owners including electricians, plumbers, sales reps, tile installers, antique dealers, contractors, painters, file storage, artists and medical reps.
Commonly stored goods that require a climate-controlled or secure environment, they said, include high-end furniture; instruments; paintings, artwork and photographs; electronics; appliances; inherited items; clothing, particularly lace, leather or wool; medical devices and prescriptions; and collectibles.
Council member Mason Becker said there’s been a lot of talk about that site over the past couple of years since Shopko closed.
“I know many ideas have been presented,” Becker said. “But True Storage has stepped forward with what’s a really unique concept for storage. And I want to reassure people that this isn’t what they might think of when they first hear the word self-storage.”
He encouraged the public to examine the plans True Storage has presented, and actually look at their business concept and the types of customers that the company will be serving.
“I think they’ve shown that there is a need for this type of business and service in the community, and I know our city staff will continue working with them to make sure that the site plan is as high quality as possible and fits the needs of the City of Fort Atkinson,” Becker said.
The next submittal to come before the council in the coming weeks, Selle said, would be the general development plan outlining the specific elements of the project for review and approval.
Council members moved the request to a second reading at their Aug. 3 meeting.
At that meeting, True Storage and city staff might request that the council waive the final reading and approve the zoning conditioned upon successful approval of the certified survey map, breaking the parcel into three distinct lots. The latter item will appear at a council meeting in late August or September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.