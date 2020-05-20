WHITEWATER — Students from six area school districts joined others from across southern Wisconsin to be published in the 2020 Southern Lakes Anthology.
The anthology, published by the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network, features poetry and prose, cartoons and illustrated writing created by students in the third- through eighth-grades.
In a normal year, these students would all be gathering in late May for a big reception and anthology release party at the Irvin Young Auditorium at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed those plans, like it has countless others.
However, the anthologies have been published and are being delivered to the student honorees by the gifted and talented/advanced learner programs at their individual schools.
To be published, students must first make it through several levels of competition: at their school, at their district, and then against other finalists from all across the area.
Each year, entrants are challenged to create art or writing on a particular theme. This year’s theme was “Beneath the Surface.”
Jefferson County-area honorees follow.
School District of Fort Atkinson: fourth-grader Emily Mallin with a prose entry titled “Emotional Earth,” Maxwell Nelson with an art entry titled “Lava Dragon,” fifth-grader Mia Oakley with art titled “Wings and Water,” fifth-grader Adri Portugal with art titled “Space Aliens,” fifth-grader Aeden Riddell with a prose piece titled “Thoughts on the Inside,” fifth-grader Kaylee Stortz with art titled “Hidden Heartbreak,” sixth-grader Samantha Mallin with a prose piece called “At the End of the Tunnel,” seventh-grader Analisa Boshart with a prose piece called “Indian Community School,” seventh-grader Angella Nguyen with art titled “Misery” and seventh-grader Evanna Thao with art titled “The Rest of the Iceberg.”
School District of Jefferson: third-grader Shannon Cami with poetry titled “Emotions,” third-grader Payton Cooper with poetry titled “Beyond What You See,” third-grader Ezra Nobling with art titled “The Wonders of Water,” fourth-graders Megyn Simonson and Isabella Tauzell-Rygh with illustrated writing titled “Reach Out for What is Right,” fifth-grader Madeleine Luebbe with a prose entry titled “A Day in the Life of a Worm,” fifth-grader Ella Fetherston with art titled “Under the Earth,” sixth-grader Michael Wilson with a prose entry titled “A Mew in the Dark,” sixth-grader Mason Merz with art titled “A Shadow of Doubt,” eighth-grader Kiara Cherry with a poem titled “Shine,” and sixth-grader Hannah Werning with both a prose and an art entry titled, respectively, “Fish On” and “Layers to Love.”
Whitewater Unified School District: third-grader Serina Soto with an illustrated writing entry called “One Boring Stroll,” fourth-grader Henry Brockwell with a prose entry called “Whales,” fourth-grader Maya Davis with a prose piece titled “Angry Soccer Ball,” fourth-grader Jack McQuillen with a prose entry called “Young, Old, But Still a Soldier,” fourth-grader Claire Yang with a poem titled “Max’s Life at Home,” fifth-grader Alexcyndrine Juette with a prose piece called “A Man in a Wheelchair,” sixth-grader Margaret Brown with a poem called “Where the Waters are Deep,” sixth-grader Erika Dreksler with a poem called “Underneath her Skin,” seventh-graders Alex Clarksen and Andrew O’Toole with an illustrated writing piece called “The Chosen Warrior,” seventh-grader Zoe Olson with a poem titled “Twisted,” seventh-grader Lucien Pomazak with a prose piece called “Wickedness” and eighth-grader Silas Baker with a prose piece titled “Breakfast.”
Johnson Creek School District: third-grader Ethan Page with art titled “The Deep,” third-grader Attigun Benz with poetry titled “Broken,” third-grader Brady Rogers with a cartoon titled “Lies,” third-grader Micah Wetzel with art titled “Inner Workings,” third-grader Rozilyn Cheaney with poetry titled “The Sea,” Claire Lipshetz with art titled “Pipes,” third-grader Mason Baneck with poetry titled “The Eye,” fourth-grader Kayla Rockhill with poetry titled “Love Yourself,” fourth-grader Kira Boehm with illustrated writing titled “The Ant,” fourth-grader Sylas Weisnicht with art titled “Under the Hood,” fourth-grader Karli Weller with a cartoon titled “Within Me,” sixth-grader Luke Hartz with art titled “Under the Ice,” sixth-grader Chloe Barganz with art titled “Moments in the Sea of Time,” seventh-grader William Mattert with art titled “What the World is Coming To” and eighth-grader Hannah Seaborn with art titled “Breakthrough.”
Palmyra-Eagle Area School District: third-grader Zachary Hoff with a prose piece titled “Digging Holes,” third-grader Lucas Spencer with his poem titled “Computer,” fourth-grader Shayna Riggs with art called “What’s Really on the Inside,” fourth-grader Sara Tucker with art titled “When You Walk,” fifth-grader Ava Peterson with art titled “Design Matters,” fifth-grader Nyaia Laumann with art named “If Only I Could Fly,” fifth-grader Betsy Meade with art titled ‘The Light,” fifth-grader Carly Drewa with art titled “Lighting the Way,” fifth-grader Chase Benz with a cartoon titled “Growing Old” and sixth-grader Sophia Lean with a poem called “Mug Cake — Here I Come.”
Milton School District: third-grader Lila Liebetrau with a poem called “Your Choices,” third-grader Eleanor Baker with art titled “More Than Meets the Eye,” third grader Fiona Penny with art called “Under the Sea,” fourth-grader Camryn Reynolds with a poem called “Deep Down,” fourth-grader T.J. Murphy with the poem titled “Two Perspectives,” fifth-grader Lilly Duncan with the poem named “The People,” fifth-grader Sydney Grady with prose titled “Maybe,” fifth-grader Kylee Buttchen with prose titled “Ragged Old Teddy Bear,” sixth-graders Emma Lott and Shianna Lee with illustrated writing called “The Mask,” sixth-grader Ava Wawroski with prose called “Lying Colors,” sixth-grader Keira Fisher with a poem titled Dream,” sixth-grader Kaitlyn Connery with prose called “Life Isn’t as You Imagined,” eighth-grader Heidi Kammerzelt with the poem titled “Cryptic Within Chords” and eighth-grader Bethany Vidruk with the poem titled “Calm Chaos.”
