Summer is heating up once again in the City of Fort Atkinson as five special events are scheduled to take place, following the pandemic.
The Fort Atkinson City Council last week approved special event requests for the Memorial Day Parade, Fort Atkinson Generals Baseball Fest, Dairy Day at the MOOseum, Fort Atkinson Summer Charity Concerts and the Hoard Historical Museum Ice Cream Social.
These events are as follows:
• American Legion Post 166 Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Monday, May 31, will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Dugout, 201 S. Water St. East, and continue northbound on Main Street to Evergreen Cemetery. The parade, which will conclude around noon, is expected to attract some 400 participants.
• Fort Atkinson Generals Baseball Festival is scheduled for Thursday, June 17, from 6:15 to 11:59 p.m.; Friday, June 18, 6:15 to 11:59 p.m.; Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.; and Sunday, June 20, noon to 4 p.m. The event — held at Jones Park, 600 Janesville Ave. — will attract an estimated 2,500 attendees.
The festival will feature carnival rides, food vendors and “lots of baseball,” Fort Atkinson Generals Baseball Board members noted. There also is a potential for live music on Saturday night from approximately 7:30 to 11 p.m.
COVID-19 precautions will include hand-washing stations and a fogging machine for sanitizing carnival rides equipment. ID wristbands will be used to identify fest-goers who legally can purchase and consume alcohol. Proceeds from the event will go toward improvements at Jones Park.
• Dairy Day at the MOOseum is set for Saturday, June 19, on the grounds of the Hoard Museum, located at Foster Street and Whitewater Avenue. This event, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., attracts an anticipated 500-plus people. Public Works crews will assist with proper street closure barricades.
According to Hoard Museum Director Merrilee Lee, this year’s event will utilize a drive-through option. Attendees will receive a family-fun packet with crafts and dairy products to help support dairy farmers, she said.
• Hoard Historical Museum Ice Cream Social is set for Saturday, July 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. on the museum grounds. This activity similarly will involve a drive-through route, with participants receiving a family-fun packet including crafts and ice cream sandwiches. An estimated 500 or more people are expected to take part.
• FA Summer Charity Concerts are scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 14 in Barrie Park, between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. These annual concerts attract more than 400 people listening to bands and musicians perform in the Barrie Park band shell.
