Fiber drilling
Doug Vree of contractor Intercon of Waunakee was busy Thursday afternoon drilling for the placement of TDS fiber in a backyard near West Blackhawk Drive and Cheyenne Court on Fort Atkinson's north side.

 Steve Sharp

FORT ATKINSON—TDS Telecommunications LLC is continuing its Wisconsin expansion in Fort Atkinson, where it said it will invest millions of dollars into an all-fiber, high-speed internet network to serve local residents and businesses.

Construction began last week, and TDS representatives said its network, when completed, will deliver residential fiber internet speeds up to 2 gigabits, which is fast enough to download a typical two-hour, 4K movie in less than a minute.

