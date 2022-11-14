Doug Vree of contractor Intercon of Waunakee was busy Thursday afternoon drilling for the placement of TDS fiber in a backyard near West Blackhawk Drive and Cheyenne Court on Fort Atkinson's north side.
FORT ATKINSON—TDS Telecommunications LLC is continuing its Wisconsin expansion in Fort Atkinson, where it said it will invest millions of dollars into an all-fiber, high-speed internet network to serve local residents and businesses.
Construction began last week, and TDS representatives said its network, when completed, will deliver residential fiber internet speeds up to 2 gigabits, which is fast enough to download a typical two-hour, 4K movie in less than a minute.
“Only 43 percent of U.S. households have access to fiber, according to a Fiber Broadband Association report, putting Fort Atkinson residents in a select group with such access,” TDS said in a release.
Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said it’s a welcome addition to the city.
“The City of Fort Atkinson has been making efforts at installing public infrastructure to support fiber internet for the last several years,” she said.
The network will also give Fort Atkinson residents a new choice for TV providers, as well as phone options.
The network will become available, neighborhood by neighborhood, as construction is completed. That will come with some disruptions, the release noted.
“Residents will be notified in several ways before construction starts in their neighborhood, including signs and by postcard, letter and door hanger,” TDS said. “Contractors will work to minimize disruptions to neighborhoods and restore any areas impacted by the burying of fiber-optic cable.”
With local businesses and attractions such as the Fireside Dinner Theatre, Fort Farmers Market, Glacial River Bike Trail and others, “Fort Atkinson is a perfect fit for TDS,” the release said.
“Fort Atkinson joins a growing list of Wisconsin communities in which TDS has begun construction, or announced plans to expand,” the release stated. “With the September announcement of projects in 18 communities across Wisconsin, TDS is building fiber networks in virtually every corner of the state.”
TDS was founded in Madison 53 years ago.
Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs, said such infrastructure helps enable economic development and business growth, as well as connections for school and work.
“Fast, reliable internet is more important than ever,” he said. “We are excited to come to Fort Atkinson and look forward to being part of the community for years to come.”
