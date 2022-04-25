WHITEWATER — In its three years of existence, this will be the first time TechSavvy will be able to offer an in-person, hands-on experience promoting STEM careers for girls.
The educational event for girls in fifth- through ninth-grade and their parents, will take place April 30 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The event is being hosted by the American Association of University Women chapters of Fort Atkinson and Janesville, in coordination with UW-Whitewater’s Office of Science Outreach. Financial sponsors include Jones Dairy Farm and Fort HealthCare.
Vicki Wright, part of the organizing committee through the Fort Atkinson chapter of AAUW, said the event aims to expose girls to careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and to provide them with female role models who are succeeding in STEM careers in the local area.
Nationally, the concept of a TechSavvy conference for girls originated in 2005 in New York. The founder, a chemical and biomedical engineer, wanted to do something to encourage more young women to go into STEM careers, where females traditionally have been underrepresented.
The coordinators said that changing trends in education have increased science requirements for everyone, and women indeed have made significant strides in biological science and the medical field, but other areas remain dominated by testosterone, especially physical science, engineering and computer science.
Organizers note that despite all of the progress made in the last several decades on opening up nontraditional careers to young women, boys still outnumber girls in upper level high school physical sciences and math courses, while at the college level only 12 percent of bachelor’s degrees in science and engineering go to women.
The gender discrepancy grows even larger when you look at who is receiving master’s degrees and doctoral degrees in the sciences, when the percentage of female degree-holders falls into the single digits.
The program aims to engage middle-school-level girls in engaging, hands-on activities that relate to the STEM field, while providing them with female role models in their field.
Locally, the first annual TechSavvy conference was all set to go in mid-March 2020, with numerous interactive sessions and scheduled speakers, when suddenly the world shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thus, the planned 2020 event had to be canceled. Planners organized a virtual conference in 2021, which was well-attended given the format, with 119 attendees.
However, nothing could replace the hands-on interaction of a live, on-site conference with actual laboratories available.
Organizers are really excited to be able to return to the originally planned live format for the 2022 year.
Wright, who serves on the planning committee for the event — along with Maggie Winz from the Fort Atkinson AAUW, and Pat Phillips and Carole Salinas of the Janesville AAUW — said the conference will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at UW-Whitewater, with room for 125 students and 125 parents/mentors.
Since the event is heavily subsidized by the area AAUW chapters, participants only will be charged a nominal $10 registration fee.
Diverse workshops explore all different areas of science, all practiced by professional women right in this area. Many are led by local experts while some feature STEM professionals from farther afield.
“The Colors We Eat: Analyzing the Interactions of Light and Molecules” will feature Dr. Kimberly Naber, lecturer in the chemistry department at UW-Whitewater.
“Surgical Intern for a Day,” led by three local professional women, will give students a taste of what it’s like to work in the medical field as they assist girls in suiting up in gloves, mask and gown, and then help them learn how to give an injection to a orange and suture up a banana.
Leading this activity will be Dr. Christine Chuppa, Dr. Molly Larson and Dr. Elizabeth Lynk, all of them OB/GYNs from Fort HealthCare.
Kat Ray, a software engineer with Yamaha Software, will lead a session entitled “Build Your Own e-Card” about website design and how lines of code translate into actual words, images and actions on a screen.
Laurie Salvail, curriculum development specialist with CYBER.ORG, will lead a session called “Encryption with Secret Codes” in which students will explore cryptography, create their own ciphers and learn about the Enigma machine.
Angela Weier, nuclear design engineer at SHINE Technologies, will assist students in designing, building and testing their own cell phone stands they can take home.
In the workshop entitled “Go Robot Go,” led by Laura Masbruch, math and computer science teacher at Whitewater High School, the school’s all-female robotics team will talk with attendees about how they engineered and built their robot and tailored it to compete in the FIRST Lego League contest.
A workshop on plasma physics, led by graduate students from the UW-Madison, will teach students about plasmas, guide them in building their own electric motor, and experimenting with a plasma ball and making their own spectroscope.
“The Race to Action: How Pills Dissolve in Your Stomach” will be led by the director of pharmacy, Dr. Sarah Pagenkopf, and a post-graduate pharmacy resident, Dr. Courtney DeKeyser, both from Fort HealthCare, exploring how pharmacists and engineers calculate how long it takes different pills to be absorbed by our bodies.
Terri Borneman, director of Quality Assurance at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson, will lead a workshop on the science behind the food we eat.
Dr. Heather Pelzel, associate professor of biology at UW-Whitewater, will talk about how researchers are searching the world’s soils to pursue new antibiotic-producing bacteria. Participants will learn the lab techniques used to isolate and identify these bacteria.
Dr. Kirsten Crossgrove, genetics and molecular biology teacher at UW-Whitewater, will lead a workshop on DNA. Depending on COVID-19 protocols at the university at the time, students might use DNA from their own cheek cells, or alternately extract DNA from strawberries.
Kris Curran, biology professor at UW-Whitewater, will explore the science of bio-luminescent animals such as fireflies.
Attendees can choose from three workshops in the morning. Parents/mentors will join their children for the first workshop and then they will split up, with separate workshops offered for the students and for the adult attendees.
Parents/mentors will have the opportunity to attend sessions directed at how parents better can communicate with their teens, navigating college admissions and financial aid, and post-high-school educational opportunities, with perspectives offered by both college-level students and those working in higher education.
In the afternoon, everyone will have the opportunity to hear “Stories and Secrets from Women in STEM Careers,” featuring pediatrician Dr. Luella Guzman of Fort Atkinson, civil engineer Emily Jackson of Rockdale and Brittany Noe of Fort Atkinson, a biological systems engineer with an emphasis in food and bio-process engineering.
Serving as keynote speaker will be Ruth Conrad-Proulx, technical director of theatre and dance at UW-Whitewater, who will speak on the intersection of science and art on the technical side of putting on a show.
“I am super excited about all of the great representatives we have on the panel,” Wright said.
To sign up
Prospective participants can register online though the UW-Whitewater website. As of last week, there were around 90 young participants plus 50 adults registered for the event, so there still is room for more girls to sign up. This year, the event also is opening to interested boys.
The direct link to the TechSavvy registration is: https://www.uww.edu/ce/camps/additional/techsavvy
The nominal cost of the conference includes lunch, a T-shirt and a swag bag from sponsors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.