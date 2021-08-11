The main tenant of a building where a massive fire broke out Tuesday near downtown Fort Atkinson confirmed there were no tires stored inside the structure, as other media outlets have reported.
Tim Carnes, a tenant in the building that’s owned by Randy Knox, said Wednesday that there is a lot of misinformation about the fire.
“There was not a single tire in the building,” he stated. “Not a single one.”
When the fire happened, Carnes, who was on vacation in Wyoming, said staff at the building alerted him.
“There is at least three layers of rubber roof on that building,” he indicated. “That’s what’s smoldering today. It’s a very old building with a rubber membrane roof.”
Knox also said there was some Vietnamese rubber that was shipped to the building and had not yet been picked up.
Firefighters continued to battle the smoldering fire Wednesday with crews working in shifts.
The fire began shortly before noon Tuesday and the black smoke forced the evacuation of several homes in the area with about 50 people displaced, but all were able to return home that evening.
“When I turned onto Main Street from the fire station, I knew that this building would be a total loss. My only question was how much of the complex would be lost,” Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch, who was first on the scene, observed.
He said he based that assessment, while driving to the scene, on his more than 40 years of firefighting experience.
Rausch made those remarks during a press conference to area media Tuesday afternoon.
The call for a commercial fire alarm, he said, came in at approximately noon, along with several 911 calls that arrived at about the same time “reporting heavy smoke from the building at 710 Oak St.”
The fire chief said he arrived about two minutes later to find “fire through the roof at that point in the approximately 300-foot-long, 150-foot-wide warehouse building.”
The warehouse is connected to another large building just to the south, the Fort Kennel Club.
Firefighters, he said, were able to prevent flames from reaching the kennel club.
“Our goal was to stop the fire at that point and keep it out of the south building,” Rausch said, noting the kennel club building contains a lot of material. “There’s about a million dollars’ worth of classic cars, and five or six private general contractors who use that building as a staging area and a business office. So, we did prevent any extension (of fire) from that area.
“That north (warehouse) building is a total loss and it’s all collapsed at this point.”
Fort Atkinson firefighters, he said, activated a fifth fire alarm, a Mavis box, which brought additional fire-fighting resources in from virtually all departments within Jefferson County.
“We also asked for a strike team of engines and a strike team of ambulances from Rock and Dane counties,” Rausch said. “After that we asked for a task force, which came from Illinois and also from counties further east of here.”
At one point, approximately 150 firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze, he noted.
“We have at this point, pretty much drained the city water system,” Rausch said Tuesday. “Water towers are down to about 15 feet, which is very near the minimum amount that we need to operate the city.
“We’re pumping 2,000 gallons of water a minute into the towers,” he added. “We still dropped the towers from 48 feet to 15 feet in about three hours. We’ve used probably in the neighborhood of a million gallons. We have 1.9 million gallons of total storage.”
But, he said, the effort was paying off in combating the conflagration.
The fire chief said Department of Natural Resources personnel were on scene monitoring the runoff entering the Rock River through storm sewers just north of the city.
“The DNR is dealing with the runoff (and) the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is here doing air (quality) monitoring,” Rausch indicated.
Firefighters, he said, had to balance the potential for both runoff and air quality pollution with their efforts at fighting the blaze.
The fire chief said three people were working in the building to the south when the fire started.
“There was nobody working in the warehouse at the time of the fire,” Rausch said. “All of the people that were working in the building to the south have been accounted for.”
One of the reasons there were many departments battling the blaze, he said, was because of the heat and the need to have rotating shifts.
As to possible cause of the blaze, the fire chief said he has been in contact with the state fire marshal’s office.
“And I can tell you from experience this (fire) will most likely go down as an undetermined (origin) fire because the building is a complete loss and collapsed,” Rausch said. “It’s unlikely that we will ever prove definitively what the cause was.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.