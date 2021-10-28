When he travels along the downtown streets, Jeremy Pinc can’t help but take a look at the sides of buildings.
The colorful art that decorates these Fort Atkinson structures come from his paintbrush. But unlike most fine artists, the projects are something always visible to him, and everyone who walks by.
“A lot of times, I feel like I’m hard on myself. I see imperfections that I want to change,” he said of murals that decorate the city.
He sees the brilliant color, the texture, little pieces that make up the whole.
With most artists, the work they create often is sold and might never be seen again. But for Pinc, he sees his work all the time, having been a resident of the city since 2002.
But when he watches others taking in his creations, there is a sense of pride.
“I’m still connected to the feeling of making them,” Pinc said. “The same kind of complexity when I was making them.”
For those who travel to the city, they can see Pinc’s work gracing the outside walls of Café Carpe, Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub, and the words of Lori Niedecker, Fort Atkinson’s famous poet, on three downtown areas.
Pinc now is completing his third project using the words of the poet on the side of the Hometown Pharmacy building.
The new mural began last April with some delay, but Pinc now is putting the finishing touches on the colorful piece that blends the art of writing and painting.
“The biggest challenge for me is the poem and how to incorporate text, how to do a painting, but it’s not really a painting that normally has a subject matter,” he said. “It’s pretty rare a fine arts painter incorporates text into work.”
While taking the words to create a mural, Pinc used a typewriter-like font to capture what would have been the original look of the poems.
From there, the color and texture of the wall added depth, and a challenge.
“I wanted to treat it like I do a painting,” Pinc said. “I surveyed the wall, the weather of the wall, an urban area that has history. It’s interesting, something that already has that.”
While he likes working outside on big projects, Pinc fell into the world of painting kind of by accident.
While he liked to paint from a young age, he never thought seriously about becoming an artist who paints for a living.
“I was even out of college and wanted to be in music for a long time,” Pinc said. “A friend said, ‘You should try painting.’
“I started making paintings for myself, and I never thought of art as a career,” he added. “And really in the past three years, only consciously tried to make living off it.”
After he completed his project for his three-year Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the pandemic hit last year, and classes suddenly were not going to resume. He had been working on his pieces that blended graffiti, comic books and modern art.
Pinc took the show on the road to Fort Atkinson and then posted pictures in a digital gallery.
Now, the artist is back at new shows that will open in November in Chicago and Belgium. He also is teaching painting and color theory at UW-Madison.
“When you teach, you learn things way better. You have to learn that inside and out,” Pinc said. “And it helped me learn my craft.
“It’s fun to be around young, intelligent people. They are more optimistic about life.”
Beginning his most recent mural in mid-August, Pinc now is finishing the project.
All three of the poetry walls have a different vibe, he said, with the second piece being more experimental.
“I’m interested in contemporary trends,” Pinc noted.
Being selected to bring to life the work of another, and to capture the work of a person who is so important to the town and culture was a great honor, the artist observed.
Pinc not only found himself involved in the mural projects, but he found Fort Atkinson after moving from Madison to take care of his grandfather before considering a move here.
“And I stayed because I like it,” he said. “Never thought that would happen.”
A project next year for a mural in the city will include working with a grade school and collaborating with students.
But when he goes through the city he sees people looking at his work. Pinc said it makes him feel good that others are enjoying his art.
“That’s kind of my favorite thing when I see people doing that,” he said.
There is a value to the work, the artist added
“I think that creating is one of the most satisfying aspects we can have in life,” Pinc said. “You made something out of nothing.”
Letting those expressions and desires flow is one of the key aspects of life, he said.
“And figuring out how to make a living at that, I feel fortunate to be able to do that,” Pinc concluded.
