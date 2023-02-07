The Friends of Rose Lake conducted a Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 17 in the Fort Atkinson area, following a tradition that began in the early 1970s.
This event was sponsored by the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology.
The count is conducted by the National Audubon Society. A count site must be a circle only 15 miles in diameter. It is the longest running civilian scientific study in North America, according to a press release.
This year 206 mourning doves, 182 crows, 170 black capped chickadees, 800 juncos, 196 tree sparrows, 155 cardinals, 80 white-breasted nuthatches, etc for a total of 45 species were counted for.
Early counts had red-headed woodpeckers and no red-bellied woodpeckers. Recent counts have no red-headed woodpeckers and many red-bellied woodpeckers.
This year 184 wild turkeys, 123 sandhill cranes, and ten bald eagles were spotted.
This year birders afield were Bob and Sharon Schweitzer, Penny and Gary Shackleford, Bob and Sue Volenec, Mary Adams, Bob and Helen Arndt, Bonnie Babcock, Cheryl, Tom and Landon Belzer, Steve Camplin, Jeanne Scherer, Chris, Teri and Caitlyn Drake, Dennis Gesvain, Midge Gill, Nancy Hall, Bonnie Hamer, John Kempf, Sandy Olson, Leslie Ott and Dick Wanie.
Birders that only reported to recorder Carol Wanie what they spotted on that one day at their feeders were Carin Thurin, Eve West, Bill Congdon, Jon Draves, Tim Eiden, Ron Hake, Pat Jung, Ray Linsky, and Dan Roahen.
