hot The Hoard Historical Museum holds opening reception for part two of Mary Hoard Art Show Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Proud Fort Atkinson High School Art Educator Frank Korb takes photos of his students’ artwork. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Allison Prisk, junior, stands next to her charcoal artwork that took about two to three weeks to create. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Awards were separated by high school students and adults. Then separated by category; 2-Dimensional, digital, and as shown in the picture 3-Dimensional artwork. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Lynn Stock (left) and Noah Morris look around the art show, trying to find what piece they are going to vote for popular choice. “It’s difficult, they’re all too good,” Morris said. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Proud families gathered in The Hoard Historical Museum Tuesday evening for the opening reception of the second part of The Mary Hoard Art Show.All high school and adult artwork made by local artists will be shown until Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m.It’s wonderful to see how their artwork progresses overtime, Fort Atkinson High School Art Educator Frank Korb said looking at his students’ artwork.Founded by Mary Cunningham Hoard in 1961 and known first as the Fort Atkinson Art Exhibit, the Mary Hoard Art Show is celebrating its 61st show.The Hoard Historical and National Dairy Shrine Museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.The museums are located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. For more information, call the Museum at 920-397-9914 or visit the museum’s website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art Museums Internet School Systems Education Religion Job Market Trade Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.