Three candidates are running for two open at-large seats on the Fort Atkinson City Council in Tuesday’s spring election.
They are incumbent Bruce Johnson, of 42 E. Rockwell Ave.; and challengers Ron Martin, 409 Nadig Drive, and Eric Schultz, 365 Ramesh Ave., all of Fort Atkinson.
Incumbent Brandon Housley is not running for re-election. Johnson is seeking his third two-year term.
The top two vote-getters will win seats on the five-member council.
The Daily Union reached out to the three candidates, requesting some remarks about their background and experience, reasons for running for a council seat, and the top issues facing the city that they would like to address if elected.
Schultz, however, did not submit remarks by press time.
Bruce JohnsonA native of Fort Atkinson, Bruce Johnson was born, raised and schooled in the city, where he lives and works.
“I am very passionate about the city of Fort Atkinson,” Johnson said. “I hope to be remembered as a good person who changed the city in positive ways. I feel the best place I can do that is from the city council.”
Becoming a councilman, he said, includes a learning curve of the process.
“How things work, why things work and how to be effective in getting things accomplished,” Johnson said.
As an incumbent, he said he has been through that learning curve and has learned the process.
“My record shows that I work well with the other council members and the city,” Johnson said. “I believe I have been an effective team player in accomplishing my goal to help the city make good decisions and do good things. I look forward to continuing to do more of the same.”
The future of the city, he said, is dependent on growing the tax base.
“Increasing this levy will help mitigate the ever-rising cost of living in our society,” Johnson said. “Expanding the tax base will help keep it more affordable for all. This is accomplished by promoting new housing and business here in Fort.”
He said the city has not built very many new homes in the last few years.
“That is not due to lack of desire but lack of available lots to build on,” Johnson said. “The Banker Road housing project will bring 75 acres of available lots to build on.”
The council member said both the city council and city manager are very active in finding developers interested in creating new housing for the city.
“This was accomplished during my time on council and is one of the things that I am very proud to say, ‘I was involved in and I helped,’” Johnson said.
Fort Atkinson, he said, also needs to promote business not only in the Klement Business Park but in all of the downtown and other business locations.
“I am a local businessman, so being pro-business comes very naturally to me,” Johnson said. “To help do this, I intend to promote the idea that Fort Atkinson should consider creating an economic development position whose sole responsibility would be to find and promote business growth here in our town.”
The candidate said he believes his most positive accomplishment during his time on council was helping select Rebecca Houseman-LeMire as the new city manager.
“I was a cheerleader in the process of choosing her,” Johnson said. “I believe the wisdom and intellect of my fellow council members in selecting her hit a home run for the city. She is a unifier and a leader whose stunning ability to get the job done is going to help bring a great future to the city of Fort. I am very proud of participating in this choice.”
The incumbent also said he believes he has helped Fort Atkinson evolve into a more wonderful place to grow up and raise a family.
“From the bike paths to the river walk, the skatepark, the aquatic center, the park system, the civic festivals … Where I could, I voted for and supported them,” Johnson said. “I believe I helped make a difference. I would appreciate your vote. I intend to do my very best to be worth it.”
Ron Martin
Newcomer Ron Martin said he and his wife, Beth, have lived for nearly 30 years in Fort Atkinson, where they raised a family and have adopted the city as their hometown.
“I’m running for city council because we need some fresh ideas to solve the pressing issues facing the city,” Martin said.
His priorities include economic development, fiscal responsibility, and public safety at a reasonable cost.
“Fort Atkinson has lost major industries and retailers over the years: Kmart, Shopko, McCain Foods, Lorman Metals, J-Star, Badger Press, and the list goes on,” Martin said. “Little has been done to replace them.”
The Klement Business Park, which opened in 2001, still mostly is empty and needs development, he said.
“It would seem to be a good location, next to the State Highway 26 bypass and 20 minutes from the interstate to Janesville,” Martin said. “The last lot sold in 2020, and city staff is still working with the owner to determine next steps in that development. The city still has more than $1.6 million of debt on the books for that Tax Increment District. I believe we need a new plan to attract businesses to that area, and Fort Atkinson in general, or else sell the land for any development that would get it back on the tax rolls.”
The candidate said the city also could do more to attract and retain small businesses.
“The Jefferson County Revolving Loan Fund, recently announced, is a step in the right direction, and hopefully the program encourages more businesses to invest in Fort,” Martin said.
On the topic of public safety, he said, “Let me be very clear: I strongly support police, fire and emergency services personnel. They have a dangerous job to do, and they do it very well.
“Having said that, I don’t agree with the public safety referendum as currently presented on the April 5th ballot,” Martin stated. “I believe we can provide these services in a way that won’t result in a nearly 10% increase in our taxes this year, and for every year hereafter. And these costs will only continue to rise in the future.”
As to rising costs, he said, the U.S. is in the early stages of record inflation.
“Bloomberg News just reported the average U.S. household will have to spend an extra $5,200 this year compared to last year for the same consumption basket,” Martin said. “That’s $433 per month, which Bloomberg calls an ‘inflation tax.’ We should be looking to cut taxes, not raise them.”
The candidate said the “timing is wrong” for the city’s public safety referendum on Tuesday.
“We also need to look at improving efficiencies and reduce borrowing,” Martin said. “The city council just approved borrowing another $2.275 million for one year, in anticipation of longer-term borrowing next year, when interest rates will surely be higher.”
This might be prudent short-term planning, he said, but longer term the city should look for ways to cut back borrowing.
“About a third of that amount — $767,000 — is earmarked for annual street construction and related water main replacement projects,” Martin said. “We’re told that all the $20 (annual) wheel tax revenue goes into street reconstruction, so why is the additional borrowing needed? Why are so many streets seemingly in constant need of repair?”
He said he grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm, where he learned from his parents the values of hard work, honesty and integrity.
“I’ve spent 35-plus years in the private sector, at first working in radio, then marketing and related businesses in Chicago, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Madison and Jefferson,” Martin said. “In my business experience, I learned how to balance budgets and work effectively for the benefit of all.
“I want to serve as an advocate for taxpayers, and people I’ve talked with who are not being listened to now,” he added. “I say what’s on my mind, not just what I think people want to hear. I want to bring some common sense back to Fort city government.”
Martin said everyone wants Fort Atkinson to be a great place to live, work and raise a family.
“By voting for me, Ron Martin, on April 5th, you can help ensure that Fort Atkinson has a bright future,” he said.
