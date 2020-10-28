JEFFERSON — Three more Jefferson County residents have died of COVID-19 as Wisconsin continues to record some of the highest case numbers in the country, now surpassing Florida.
There is one positive news item, however: The county’s community transmission of the virus has dropped over the last two months, according to Samroz Jakvani, the Jefferson County Health Department epidemiologist.
What that means is that more people who get the coronavirus know the person from whom they contracted it, making the job easier for health officials trying to curb outbreaks and perform contact tracing.
“This means we know the origin of infection for a higher proportion of our cases, which allows us to better ‘close the circle’ and contain the spread in the community,” Jakvani said. “It is worth noting that our rate of community transmission, currently around 40 percent, remains higher than ideal, which would be 10 to 25 percent, at most.
The previous community spread rate in August for the county was about 50 percent.
When a person tests positive in a household, Jakvani noted, he or she might not be properly isolating.
“And they pass the infection to others, who then also get tested,” he said.
On Tuesday, the state saw its positive daily numbers skyrocket to more than 5,200 cases, setting a new record.
With pandemic fatigue, and large gatherings at events like political rallies in the state during the past week, numbers continue to be high. Since March, Milwaukee, Brown, Dane and Waukesha counties have had the highest case totals, contributing to almost half of all COVID cases in the entire state. But recently, the largest percentage of positive cases have come from the areas surrounding Green Bay.
The virus also has put a strain on hospitals, as 85 percent of bed capacity statewide now is full, according to statistics from the Department of Health Services.
There have been 2,768 cases of the virus reported in Jefferson County since the pandemic started in March. And 14 people have died of COVID-19 from the virus. The most recent three deaths were reported by the state Wednesday.
“With an unknown source for 40 percent of our cases, that indicates that the virus is still circulating widely in the community,” Jakvani said. “Given that not all or even a majority of cases with a known source of infection are household-based, this also tells us that people need to better adhere to public health guidelines regarding socializing and interacting with others, as that remains a primary source of the spread.”
Another clue that cases might continue to rise is that the average weekly rate of cases in Jefferson County is 67 per 100,000 people. That is more than the two-week case rate of 60.
A rolling seven-day average of 25 or more is considered “very high risk.”
More people in Jefferson County are getting tested for the virus as the Wisconsin National Guard has opened a testing site at Fair Park in Jefferson each Friday and Saturday through the first part of December. Drive-up free testing takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 5.
Jakavani said that the rolling seven-day case average of 67 “actually indicates an anticipated increase in the short term, but that may be slightly attributable to the community testing sites we have been holding. That free community testing will continue on almost a weekly basis going forward.”
Fort HealthCare also reported Wednesday that 10,000 people have been tested through its drive-up service.
On a day that saw the University of Wisconsin Badgers cancel their Saturday football game against Nebraska due to a COVID-19 outbreak , numbers of positive tests in the state dropped on Wednesday to 3,815. UW also paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said Wednesday that athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. The game with Nebraska won’t be rescheduled.
“This morning, I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said. “I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.”
UW said that six players and six staff members had tested positive over the last five days. Additional test results were pending.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
