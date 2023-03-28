Three people are seeking three seats on the Fort Atkinson City Council. They are Kyle Jaeckel, Mason Becker and John Donohue. Megan Hartwick announced in February that she would not be seeking office.
Mason BeckerBecker, of 1511 Stacy Lane, Fort Atkinson, has lived in the area for 39 years. He is married to wife Laura and has a bachelor of arts degree in speech communications from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is currently pursuing a masters of public administration from UW-Oshkosh. His previous political experience includes his current fourth term service on the Fort Atkinson City Council. He is employed by the City of Watertown as a development coordinator. His civic organization memberships include the Fort Atkinson Lions Club where he is current club president. He served six years on the council at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church and he served on the UW-Whitewater RHA Executive Board.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I’m the longest tenured member of the city council currently, and also the only incumbent running for re-election this year. I’ve been fortunate to have worked with many great people on our council, who have brought many different perspectives. Now, I would like to help serve as a bridge to the next set of leaders in our city. I want to make sure we continue to focus on housing development and economic development. I am also particularly concerned with finding ways to appeal to young talent and young families in our community. Let’s all keep making Fort Atkinson a great place to live, work, and play.”
John DonohueDonohue, of 1550 Raveen St., 9, Fort Atkinson, has lived in the area for 23 years. His education include a master of arts in development banking from American University, Washington, D.C.; master of social work, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; bachelor of science in accounting, Strayer University; bachelor of science, management, University of Maryland. He is a graduate of Fort Atkinson Senior High School, Class of 1971. He has no previous political experience. He is employed as a commissioned officer in the United States Army and is a judge advocate general’s corps, retired. He is a coordinator for Citizens for a Better Fort Atkinson; volunteer, Hoard Historical Museum; volunteer, Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson; member, National Association of Social Workers-Legislative and Social Policy Committee.
His statement of candidacy reads: “I provide qualities for continuous community progress. My 27-year military background, 12-years of legal experience in Washington, a former university educator in business, and an advanced degree in social work, all prepare me well. My full energies focus on representing our citizens and maximizing our community’s continued success. We must grow our tax base through property ownership and development of commerce; encourage new housing construction of all types as well as downtown retail trade. We must continue dialog with adjacent communities, state legislators, and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities with respect to our broken system of state shared revenues.”
Kyle JaeckelJaeckel, 715 Messmer St., Fort Atkinson, has lived in the area for three and a half years. He is engaged to Kelsey Riebe. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2015 and the Worldwide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa in 2015. He earned a diploma in diesel and heavy equipment technical education from Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville in 2017. He previously ran for Koshkonong Town Board. He is employed at Jaeckel Bros. Inc. as a construction operator, agriculturalist and fabricator. He is a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“The function of local government has always intrigued me. While Fort Atkinson is a great community in which to live and work, I see surrounding communities bringing more opportunities to not only their residents but businesses as well. I want to see Fort Atkinson thrive and grow in areas from family recreation to business development. It is time to aggressively market our community rather than hoping that the city will progress without stimulation. The city council also needs more members that will be fully transparent, stand up for the residents and businesses, and be sure that the city is truly working for its constituents and not its own benefit.”
