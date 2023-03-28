Three people are seeking three seats on the Fort Atkinson City Council. They are Kyle Jaeckel, Mason Becker and John Donohue. Megan Hartwick announced in February that she would not be seeking office.

Mason BeckerBecker, of 1511 Stacy Lane, Fort Atkinson, has lived in the area for 39 years. He is married to wife Laura and has a bachelor of arts degree in speech communications from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is currently pursuing a masters of public administration from UW-Oshkosh. His previous political experience includes his current fourth term service on the Fort Atkinson City Council. He is employed by the City of Watertown as a development coordinator. His civic organization memberships include the Fort Atkinson Lions Club where he is current club president. He served six years on the council at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church and he served on the UW-Whitewater RHA Executive Board.

