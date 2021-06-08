The printing company Badger Group in Fort Atkinson has been purchased by an organization near Madison.
Thysse, based in Oregon, announced it has acquired the assets of Badger Group.
A longtime asset to Fort Atkinson area businesses, Badger Group, located at 100 E. Blackhawk Drive, is known for its direct mail, print services and digital marketing expertise.
“Badger Group has been family owned and operated since 1975, and we’re thrilled to combine both companies’ rich history and extremely knowledgeable teams,” said Badger Group President/Owner Sally O’Brien. “The move is a very positive one for us, as we can now offer our clients additional brand development options while continuing to deliver exceptional service.
“We’re thoughtfully planning our transition so there are very few changes to client and staff relationships, and no delays to current or scheduled projects,” she added.
O’Brien, along with many of her sales, project management and production staff will complete the move to Thysse.
Thysse’s growth in recent years can be attributed to expansions in facilities and services. This latest union increases expertise and capacity both in mailing and offset printing services, and all transitions were expected to be completed by June 1.
“Badger Group has a long and respected history in Wisconsin,” said Jason Thysse, company president. “A fantastic set of experts who will strengthen our mailing, offset, and marketing capabilities. We’ve long admired their business model and presence in the print industry, and couldn’t be happier to have them join our team.”
O’Brien said the partnership is “a great thing for our employees and clients.”
“It’s an awesome company that’s been around 80 years and also family-owned,” she said of Thysse. “They’re just a really good group of people … the way we work with our clients and employees, they have the same philosophy as we have. So, it’s a really good fit.”
All employees at Badger Group, she said, received an offer of employment with Thysse and approximately two-thirds of the company’s 25 or so long-time employees might be accepting the offer. A few who declined the offer, she said, were deterred by the prospect of a 45-minute drive instead of a five-minute commute from their homes.
“This was an asset sale and they (Thysse) purchased our clients and a good part of our finishing equipment to perform the work,” O’Brien indicated. “Now they will be able to offer more capabilities to our clients.”
She said she was not planning on selling the business at this time, “but I went in and talked to their (Thysse’s) team, toured their facility and it just was a really good fit for my company, and our clients and our employees.”
O’Brien said all equipment will be moved to Thysse in Oregon, and that the existing 58,000 square-foot facility Badger Group had called home currently is on the market for sale.
About Badger Group
Incorporated as Badger Press in the early 1950s, Badger Group, a WBENC-certified Woman-Owned Small Business, is a full-service print and marketing services provider. It manages targeted direct mail campaigns with integrated digital components, marketing automation and dashboard analytics.
The company’s storefront solutions help maintain brand identity, connect teams, streamline ordering and fulfillment, and monitor inventory. Badger Group works closely with its clients to offer value and solutions for their business and organization.
About Thysse
Located in Oregon, Thysse is an ever-evolving brand experience provider built by three generations of visual communication specialists. With the motto “Where you go with your brand,” Thysse provides innovative solutions to back that statement up.
Thysse is a design, printing, specialty graphics and manufacturing company at its core, but also offers imagination and the tools to customize projects to find the right solution every time.
The Thysse team believes the story which a brand tells is as important as the materials it is printed on, and the company is available to help clients think through every step of their project, be it direct mail, catalog, fleet vehicles, apparel, signage or environmental wayfinding.
