Thysse, located in Oregon, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Thysse is a full-service brand experience provider that helps clients effectively develop, deploy and promote their brands. They have grown over 80 years from a small garage print shop to a visual communications and creative services organization that now employs more than 100 people, including the employees of the former Badger Group, which was purchased by Thysse last year.
The company’s quest is to help develop and leverage their clients’ brand assets through a comprehensive portfolio of services, including print, mail, large format and specialty graphics for vehicles, storefronts and tradeshows, as well as brand awareness development.
Thysse acts as a brand ambassador for their clients, ensuring a brand’s integrity is protected and presented consistently across all media formats. Because of their diverse expertise, Thysse can save clients from having to shop and manage multiple vendors.
An ever-evolving company built by three generations of visual communication specialists, Thysse is “Where you go with your brand” and the company provides innovative solutions to back up that statement.
“We are a design, printing, specialty graphics, and manufacturing company at our core, but we also offer imagination and the tools to customize your project to find the right solution every time,” says Jen Braga, Director of Marketing. “Our team believes the story your brand tells is as important as the materials it is printed on, and we’re here to help you think through every step of your project, be it direct mail, catalog, fleet vehicles, apparel, signage or environmental wayfinding. Give us a call and see where your brand can go with us.”
Prospective clients can reach Thysse at (608) 249-6951, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m; or visit their website at thysse.com
