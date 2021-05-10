As a tree symbolizes strength and security, providing shelter from a storm, nurses and other community caregivers have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to patient care during this past, challenging year.
Observing National Nurses Day on Thursday, registered nurses from Fort HealthCare dedicated two trees in and around Fort Atkinson in honor of all the caregivers and community members who weathered the COVID pandemic of 2020.
An Eye Stopper Cork Tree was dedicated in McCoy Park in the city, followed by a Royalty Flowering Crabapple at the Mason Farm in Dorothy Carnes County Park East.
On hand for the occasion were Mike Wallace, president and CEO of Fort HealthCare; Lisa Jensen, vice president of Nursing Services and chief nursing officer; Marie Wiesmann, director of quality; and Louann Buchholz, Tracy Apkarian, Sarah Burnette and Kati Wetzel, all registered nurses.
Brooke Franseen, Fort Atkinson Park and Rec director, attended the tree-dedication in McCoy Park, while Kevin Wiesmann, Jefferson County parks supervisor, joined the gathering at Carnes Park.
Commencing the ceremony in McCoy Park, Lisa Jensen offered some remarks.
“Today, in honor of National Nurses Day (& Hospital Week), we would like to dedicate this eye stopper cork tree to McCoy Park and the communities that we (Fort HealthCare) serve,” Jensen said.
She then read the inscription on the tree plaque: “In honor of all the caregivers and community members who weathered the COVID pandemic of 2020.”
In honor of Nurses Day, she said a few quotes from Florence Nightingale, a British social reformer, public health advocate and founder of modern day nursing.
“Some of the things that Florence said was, ‘How very little can be done under the spirit of fear,’” Jensen said. “And I think that is really a testimonial to what we’ve all been going through as nurses and caregivers this past year, and continue to do so.”
Additionally, she said, Nightingale implored people to “‘Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift — there is nothing small about it.’
“This tree will grow up, and the job of a tree is to protect, to provide us comfort and shelter from storms,” Jensen stated.
Inpatient nurse Louann Buchholz, she said, conceived of planting a tree as a tribute to all the nurses and caregivers who weathered the storm of the pandemic.
“She designed this idea for a tree,” Jensen said. “First of all, she really feels that we need to give back to the environment. And one of the things about trees is that protective element.”
And that’s what nurses and caregivers do, seven days a week, 365 days a year, she emphasized.
“They provide comfort, they weather the storm — we are weathering the storm of 2020-21 and probably a little bit into 2022,” Jensen observed. “We are there for patients, for communities, and (to) help them through these troubled times.
“We appreciate everything that all the caregivers (do) — public health (workers), the clinics, every caregiver that has touched lives — and (they) do it every day so graciously,” Jensen said. “And they’re so humble about it. This is a group of nurses, and they really dedicate their life and spirit to caring for others.”
Meanwhile, Buchholz reflected upon what has transpired during the past year.
“Fort Atkinson hospital saw the tidal wave (of COVID cases) coming, and indeed provided PPE and provided safety for all of us, which I so appreciate,” Buchholz remarked.
Many lives were affected, she said, from those who lost their lives to those who have lost loved ones.
“So, I think this tree represents life to come for all of us,” Buchholz said, “and hopefully a good life, and lessons learned to embrace each other a little bit more than we’ve embraced each other in the past.”
She then acknowledged Mike Wallace for his leadership throughout the health crisis, saying “It was frightening, but we all came together.”
Kati Wetzel concurred, saying, the courage and strength that the hospital staff and entire healthcare team have shown has been commendable.
“We know we have the best team in the world at Fort HealthCare, and there truly is nowhere else that I would have wanted to be in this last year,” Wetzel said. “Many times health care staff has been lauded as heroes, and I think that’s been a little bit difficult because we haven’t felt like heroes in some regards because it’s just been a difficult year.
“But when I look at our staff, and the courage and the resilience and the strength that they’ve shown — doing not only what they do, coming to work every single day, but also balancing their families at home — I know that the community and our families have seen that courage and resilience and strength,” she added.
“I know I speak for all of us when I say our patients and their families will be forever in our hearts,” Wetzel concluded. “And this is a great day to practically show that we are changed, that we will remember, we will never forget — we’re not the same as we were before. But we’ve been able to lean on each other and come out stronger.”
For his part, Wallace said everyone would agree that it takes a team to do what is done at Fort HealthCare.
“But today it’s about nursing,” Wallace commented. “Becoming a nurse is one of the most selfless acts a person can undertake. Nurses dispense comfort, compassion and caring without even a prescription.
“In a society of so many different races, cultures, customs and beliefs, nurses are a universal gift to all, and the dedicated work that they do and kindness that they deliver on a daily basis should serve as a reminder of the fundamental humanity inside all of us,” he added. “On behalf of every person or patient who’s had the privilege to be touched by you, thank you for being who you are and doing what you do.
“Happy Nurses Day!”
