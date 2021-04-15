JEFFERSON — A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman accused of mistreatment of a dog that resulted in its death at her training facility is heading to trial.
Tammy S. Flemming is set to appear in court on June 14 on a charge stemming from an incident that occurred Sept. 11, 2020 at her dog business, Herman’s Hangout in Fort Atkinson.
According to a criminal complaint, Flemming treated a dog named Cooper, a husky-Pomeranian mix, in a cruel manner.
Lindsey Davidson and her lawyer Daniel Jardine shared a Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab report in October that said Cooper suffered from strangulation. A photo they shared also shows Cooper’s body with a red mark on his neck.
Davidson said she got the bright blue-eyed dog in April of last year and the dog had been with her for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fort Atkinson Police Officer Adam Lawrence spoke with Davidson last September.
She told him that her 8-month-old dog, Cooper, was being trained at Herman’s Hangout and that she had received a call from Flemming who told her that Cooper had died.
Lawrence then went to Herman’s Hangout and spoke with Flemming.
“Tammy stated that she was doing her final training for the night with Cooper at approximately 10:30 p.m.,” according to Lawrence in the complaint. “She had Cooper on a choker chain.
She stated the way she trains is by a method called, ‘release of pressure,’ which means the dog will decide how much pressure is applied to achieve compliance.”
The complaint stated that, under the method used by Flemming, it is common for a dog to yelp, or react when using a choker chain. That is when they know to relieve the pressure.
Cooper had been with Tammy for four weeks and had been doing very well on the choker chain. During this time, Tammy was asking Cooper to sit, but he was in a ‘power struggle’ with Tammy and had begun ‘fighting’ her by thrashing his head back and forth. This caused Tammy to continue with pressure on the chain, the complaint states.
Flemming told Lawrence this was a command that Cooper had successfully demonstrated many times before.
“She attempted to give a loud verbal command to gain compliance and stop the thrashing,” according to Lawrence and the complaint. “This did not work and Cooper kept ‘fighting.’ Tammy noticed Cooper’s back legs became weak and she then released the chain.
Flemming watched Cooper and observed he began to breathe shallow and slowly. She then began to give Cooper mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions. Her attempts to save Cooper were unsuccessful and Cooper died, according to the complaint.
Flemming told Lawrence that she did not recognize that Cooper was in trouble.
“I asked Tammy what she believed happened to Cooper,” Lawrence said in the complaint.
Flemming said she believed he had an adrenaline rush and was possibly over-exerted, but she did not recognize it soon enough.
A necropsy was performed on Cooper by veterinarian Philip N. Bochsler at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab. Bochsler produced a report indicating findings in the case were consistent with strangulation.
“Dr. Bochsler noted that Cooper, ‘had a band of skin redness encircling most of the neck’ which was ‘causally consistent with the presence of a tight, constricting band or ligature, such as a sliding loop of rope, cord, chain or a pinch/choke collar,” the complaint said. “When overly tight, this loop would compress/collapse the trachea, and compress/occlude the carotid arteries and the jugular veins, resulting in strangulation.’”
Flemming is free on a $1,000 signature bond, with conditions that she not engage in any type of animal training or boarding and not care for any animal she does not own.
If convicted, Flemming could face a fine of up to $10,000 and three years and six months in jail.
Trial is set for June 14 at 9:30 a.m. in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
