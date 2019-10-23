Families who enjoy trick-or-treating and other Halloween-themed activities will have plenty of opportunities for seasonal fun all around the county in the next week.
Fort Atkinson
In Fort Atkinson, Haumerson’s Pond has moved its Haunted Hike on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-26, to Rock River Park due to high water.
The Fort Atkinson Farmers’ Market will host its annual Trick-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 26, during regular farmers’ market hours, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Fort Atkinson citywide trick-or-treat hours have been set for Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In addition, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” activity for charity at Jones Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Whitewater
Whitewater has set its citywide trick-or-treating hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Halloween night.
Jefferson
Jefferson has set its citywide trick-or-treating hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
There will be a costume parade at 5:30 p.m. the same day on the east end of the Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge.
From there, families can march to the Jefferson City Hall meeting rooms for the Jefferson Optimist Club’s Pumpkin Patch Party, which will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will include refreshments, kids’ games and costume fun.
Johnson Creek
The Johnson Creek outlet mall has set its kids’ trick-or-treating event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Halloween.
Meanwhile, the Village of Johnson Creek has set its villagewide trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7 p.m., also on Halloween night.
Sullivan
The Village of Sullivan has set trick-or-treating from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday Oct. 27, with a kids’ costume parade at 1 p.m.
Palmyra
The Village of Palmyra will host a kids’ costume parade at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, taking off from in front of the fire station.
Regular trick-or-treating will start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and will run through 6 p.m.
Ixonia
The community of Ixonia will host a kids’ costume parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the corner of Marietta Avenue and County Highway F.
Trick-or-treating hours will run until dusk the same day.
Cambridge
In Cambridge, a kids’ costume parade will take place at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, starting from the parking lot behind Badger Bank, located at 1102 W. Main St.
The business trick-or-treating times in Cambridge will be from 10:15 to noon on the same day.
Meanwhile, Cambridge’s communitywide trick-or-treating hours have been set from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Halloween night.
Watertown
Watertown’s big “Pumpkinpalooza” will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with downtown games, horse-drawn wagon rides, and Main Street business trick-or-treating from 1 to 3 p.m.
The City of Watertown’s trick-or-treating has been set from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, with a kids’ costume parade at 4 p.m.
The parade will start at the Heritage Inn on Main Street and will head to South First Street and then south on First Street to the Legion Post at 206 S. First St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.