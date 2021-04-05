JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Parks Department will be providing an opportunity for hunters to participate in a limited season turkey gun hunt in portions of Dorothy Carnes County Park near Fort Atkinson.
The hunt will take place during the first three periods of the specified Wisconsin Gun Turkey Hunt from April 17 to May 4. The time period will be split into three periods, with one hunter hunting during each period. The periods are Youth Season, April 17 and 18; Period A, April 21- 27 and Period B, April 28-May 4.
The Jefferson County Parks Department will accept completed applications from qualified hunters until noon April 12.
Persons with questions should contact the Jefferson County Parks Department at 920-674-7260 or jeffcoparks@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
