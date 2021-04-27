U-Haul has purchased and is looking to redevelop the property where Kmart previously had been located in the City of Fort Atkinson.
The Fort Atkinson City Council last week approved a first reading of a proposed zoning map amendment to change zoning of the property, located at 1309 High St., from Urban Mixed Use to Planned Unit Development (PUD) to accommodate a U-Haul Storage redevelopment project.
The plan commission had reviewed the proposal and recommended council approval. The council unanimously approved the rezoning, contingent upon upcoming approvals of the general development plan and the specific implementation plan.
In a memo to the council, City Zoning Administrator Brian Juarez said this zoning change would accommodate various uses proposed for the property. The city’s future land use map from the 2019 Comprehensive Plan, he said, established the property as appropriate for Planned Mixed Use.
Those land uses, he said, are “intended to be vibrant urban places functioning as community focal and gather spots.”
Moreover, he said, the Comprehensive Plan also identifies advisory development concepts for the property which encompass mixed commercial and residential uses such as buildings, town homes and condominiums.
“The proposed redevelopment of this site as a U-Haul storage facility does not align with these advisory development concepts,” Juarez pointed out.
The property currently is a 5.42-acre commercial parcel containing a vacant commercial building, the former Kmart and multi-tenant spaces, some of which currently are leased. Proposed use would be to allow multi-tenant areas to function as they are as well as the north end of the property to remain primarily parking area.
The north end of the building would be utilized as the “U-Box” storage area to allow for storage of the U-box rentals as well as limited-term storage of personal effects in “U-boxes.” This area already has loading dock facilities.
Additionally, the old “Kmart” site will be renovated for a U-Haul climatized storage and retail facility allowing for indoor storage and retail sales of truck rentals and boxes as well as installation of trailer hitches.
The zoning administrator explained why the rezoning process is needed.
“The planned unit development overlay creates a situation whereby the city can offer some additional flexibilities in the zoning for the U-Haul development so that they can have storage and some things that normally would not be allowed in that zoning,” Juarez told council members via Zoom. “In exchange for that, the city has the ability to oversee this development process.
“They (U-Haul) do a little bit extra to make the area nicer, the neighborhood nicer, and they work with the city in the development to get an overall better product,” he added. “And, at the same time, the city is able to give them some additional flexibilities in the zoning.”
Juarez said the process works well both for the city and the developer “in accomplishing a good development overall.”
Looking ahead, he said, if the proposal proceeds through all three readings and is approved, city officials “would begin the final steps toward finalizing an implementation plan for the new development. We would have a chance to have a say in everything from green space to signage to the aesthetics of the development.”
During discussion, then-council member Paul Kotz asked if U-Haul had shared any further detailed plans for redeveloping the property.
“Actually, we’ve got quite a bit that we’ve looked at, at the planning commission level and at the staff level,” Juarez replied. “So, we have got a very good idea of what they’re offering and we’ve made a fair amount of demands on them as well to try to make this a really nice development. We’re working toward that goal.”
As both parties get to the general development plan and the specific implementation plan process, he said, city officials will be able to “fine-tune” plans and solicit more input.
“We’ll have the ability to come out with a good product,” Juarez added.
Then-Council President Mason Becker said he did not see any potential “down sides” to the proposal and inquired if the zoning changes could have any adverse impact on the city moving forward.
“I don’t think so,” Juarez responded. “We all have ideas about what we think the highest and best use of that property would be in the long haul, whether or not we think that the storage is it or not — it is what we have currently available to us, and it would make use of the property. So, I think this is certainly the best option for the city to pursue a quality development with that type of a use.”
City Manager Rebecca LeMire indicated that if, for some reason, the development does not proceed, the PUD zoning is specific to U-Haul’s plan.
“So, a different business could not take over the plan from U-Haul and move forward,” LeMire said. “They would have to apply for their own planned unit development zoning, and their own general development plan and their own specific implementation plan. So this zoning would be specific to this project.”
Additionally, Juarez said, the plan commission will have approval of the final implementation plans.
“So we (city officials) will be seeing this process,” he said. “And there is the potential that if the city was not satisfied with something that was going on, we could simply say ‘no’ at that point. Hopefully, that would not happen — I think that we’ll be able to work stuff out. We’ve been able to work together well so far.”
Viewing the area as an entrance to the city, Councilman Bruce Johnson asked if the aesthetic value would increase with the planned enhancements.
“Yeah, definitely,” Juarez said. “The plans that we’ve seen so far — and again, we have not finalized all of it yet — but the plans that we’ve discussed, the modifications that they’ve offered so far, are definitely much improved over what has been there for quite some time.”
Becker agreed with Johnson, saying local officials have spent much time discussing this area of the city the past several years and floated different scenarios for utilizing the property.
“While we previously had some different ideas for that property and that general area, I do think that the usage by U-Haul does kind of fit with the surrounding businesses,” Becker said. “So, I’m happy that we’re going to be able to move this forward.”
Ultimately, he said, the property will look much nicer than what it has been the past few years.
