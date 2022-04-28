U.S. Cellular has been cleared to install a new cell tower on the north side of Fort Atkinson.
The 70-foot tower will be placed adjacent to a water tower at 711 Zaffke St. While there already is a U.S. Cellular tower one mile away from the proposed location for the new tower, Thaddeus Johnson, a representative from U.S. Cellular, told the Plan Commission March 8 that the existing tower doesn’t meet the needs for U.S. Cellular’s coverage in the area.
It will have 3G cellular network capabilities, but with increased technology and needs the tower could be adjusted to 5G capabilities in the future, Johnson said.
The tower is required to be under construction by March 2023 and operational by March 2024.
Commissioners voted 5-2 to grant the permit. Mason Becker and Roz Highfield opposed the move.
As a condition of the approval, the plan commission required U.S. Cellular to submit a sworn statement on why this location was chosen and a report from a third party confirming the proposed tower would meet federal and state safety regulations.
A U.S. Cellular representative sent a statement to the commission stating the proposed tower must be located at the proposed site to meet coverage needs for the area.
Waterford Consultants submitted a report verifying the proposed tower complies with both federal and state safety requirements. Safety guidelines also will be posted on signage at the base of the tower, and U.S. Cellular included fencing around the tower as part of its proposal.
