The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties is seeking participants to join in the 21st annual United Way Chili Cook-off next month and share their chili recipes with the community.
It runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 30 N. Water St. The event will once again follow the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade.
United Way is also seeking individuals interested in volunteering their time to help with various tasks at the event, including set-up, food table sales, ticket sales, judging and clean-up. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to visit the United Way’s online volunteer platform to review the full details. The direct link is http://www.volunteermain.com/agency/detail/?agency_id=45167.
“We have been lucky to have been at capacity the last two years of our event – with 18 chili recipes - and we hope to maintain that level of offering for our community this year," said Ellis-Bols, United Way executive director. "The variety of participants, and the wonderful chilis they make, is part of what makes the cook-off such a great community event.”
The event took a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, she said.
"We were very lucky to have so many wonderful organizations and groups participate in the event previously – varying from partner agencies to service organizations, to the Fort Atkinson High School culinary arts class."
Anyone interested in participating in the event can contact the United Way office directly or can print the entry form from the United Way website under the “Chili Cook OFF” tab, found at www.uwjnwc.com. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places, as well as Most Innovative and People’s Choice. The People’s Choice award will be determined by votes cast by attendees, and volunteers serving as judges will determine the other winners.
The event will offer a $5 sample bowl which allows attendees the chance to taste any or all of the featured chili recipes from local organizations and individuals. The event will also feature a food table offering hot dogs, popcorn and bottled water (all items will be $1), a 50/50 raffle, and a baked goods table.
Sponsors include Festival Foods, Jones Dairy Farm, Fort Healthcare and FCCU.
Any questions about volunteer opportunities or inquiries regarding participation can be directed to the United Way office at 920-563-8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com.
