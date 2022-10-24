Chili cook off
Previous chili cook-off trophies. 

 Contributed

The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties is seeking participants to join in the 21st annual United Way Chili Cook-off next month and share their chili recipes with the community.

It runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 30 N. Water St. The event will once again follow the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade.

