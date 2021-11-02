WHITEWATER — It’s understandable to want a quick fix when col and flu symptoms are getting you down, but antibiotics won’t work on these common ailments.
Rather, time, rest and symptomatic relief are people’s best bet to feel better as soon as possible.
But when students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater come into the university’s health services offices seeking relief, they won’t walk out empty-handed.
Instead, students will receive free cold care kits courtesy of a community-funded project that’s been going since 2016. To promote students taking preventative measures to stay healthy, the university also is giving these kits out for free to all students who receive the flu shot through its health services.
Julie Martindale, director of University Health and Counseling Services at UW-Whitewater, said the project is made possible through the support of many community organizations and businesses.
“The cold care kit idea began in 2016 when the clinic had student after student coming to clinic with complaints of cough and cold symptoms expecting an antibiotic,” Martindale said.
When students came in with these complaints, she said, university health staff would educate students about how colds are viruses and antibiotics are not effective against viruses.
University health personnel then came up with the idea of attacking the problem from the positive side by providing students with something that could help them care for their colds.
“Many students are on their own for the first time when they come to college and may not know how to care for themselves when they are sick, but not quite sick enough to see a healthcare provider,” Martindale said.
Thermometers don’t tend to be among the “must bring” items on students’ college supplies lists, she noted, but they are necessary when it comes to determining when their temperatures are at levels that would require them to stay home or even, in extreme cases, seek medical attention.
So, University Health and Counseling Services began a community funding drive, seeking support from local businesses and organizations to create cold care kits for students.
Donors received recognition as sponsors of the university program.
Along with the items included in the kit, students also received information on how to use each of the items they had received to address various symptoms and keep them from getting worse. The information also clarified when an antibiotic is called for and when it is not.
Kits went out to all those that came to the clinic for a visit related to a cough or cold as well as to those that came for a flu shot.
Coordinators of the program asked recipients to complete a survey on what they liked about the kit, what they learned from getting the kit and any suggestions they might have.
Overwhelmingly, students said they were pleased with the kits, noting that the information they received with the kits was new and useful.
“And the best part is that even though some may have continued to ask for an antibiotic, we were able to hand them something else to help with their cold while we explained why it was not a good idea to take antibiotics for a cold,” Martindale said.
Over the past five years, and especially in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the size of the kits the university has given out has grown.
The kits contain: cough drops, hand sanitizer, soup, thermometers, salt packets, face masks, lip balm, ice pops, cups and toothbrushes.
Ann Dudzek, medical program assistant with University Health and Counseling Services, said the process begins in August when the kits are assembled ahead of each school year.
They are given out starting in September and throughout the “flu season.”
Dudzek said the university has around 1,300 of the kits. Last year, only 500 to 600 were given out because the university was holding classes virtually rather than in person. She said she expects the number to be back up to normal this year.
The program is entirely donation-funded, she said.
Dudzek said that this past year, the university’s outreach has expanded into the Fort Atkinson area, with many Fort area businesses stepping up to donate items.
The 2021 Cold Care Kit sponsors include Culver’s of Whitewater, Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson, Mercy Health System of Whitewater, Ball Corporation of Fort Atkinson, SSM Health of Whitewater, Whitewater Family Dentistry, PremierBank of Fort Atkinson, the UW-Whitewater University Center and UW-Whitewater Dining Services.
Martindale said the university appreciates all of the sponsors who came forward to help students and community members feel better.
